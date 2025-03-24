"Utterly ethereal"— Fans swoon over BTS' Jin's visuals for Vogue Japan

On March 24, 2025, Vogue Korea dropped new visuals featuring BTS' Jin showcasing the new collection released by FRED. He donned a beige-colored blazer accompanied by new accessories, including earrings, necklaces, and rings.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the brand's website, the Force 10 collection drew inspiration from "Fred Samuel and his family's passion for the sea and sailing." It showcased a blend of FRED’s iconic cable and buckle design.

The buckle has been decorated with soft diamond pavé, emphasizing a radiant line. The collection includes five different kinds of items, such as necklaces, rings, earrings, earcuffs, and others. Individuals could use them for daily wear, which subsequently allows them to layer and style.

Ad

Subsequently, BTS' Jin's visuals for Vogue Korea donning pieces from Fred circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not contain their excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"Utterly ethereal."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom shared multiple posts praising BTS' Jin's beauty. Some even mentioned that he was the most beautiful jewel in the still cut. They mentioned that the artist goes well with the concept of the sea.

"NGL... Jin is the most beautiful jewel in these pics," a fan reacted.

"Most handsome, beautiful, elegant, ethereal man to ever exist omg," a fan shared.

"Seokjin and sea are a match written by in heaven. (Sea concept photo for any of Jin's future album/single would be poetically fulfilling)," a fan commented.

Ad

Fans opined that FRED always adorned BTS' Jin with the best collection.

"a gem of such precious value…there’s the jewelry too," a user reacted.

"OMFG! SCREAMING! HE IS SO ETHEREAL! HE IS A GOD! BEST AMBASSADOR EVER," a user shared.

"Kim Seokjin is so beautiful that it's unfair. I love this ambassadorship the most. Fred always adorning him with the best looks and the best jewelries," a user commented.

Ad

BTS' Jin released his solo studio album Happy

BTS' Jin dropped the first mini album, Happy, on November 15, 2024, featuring Running Wild as the title track. It was released through BigHit Music and distributed by YG Plus and HYBE. Other tracks on the album include Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (feat. Wendy), and I Will Come to You.

Ad

Ad

The record sold over 852,409 copies on the first day of its release, as per the data released by South Korea's domestic chart, Hanteo Chart. The title track, Running Wild, made its debut at the No. 8 position on Spotify's daily Global Top Songs chart with 4,936,542 streams on the day of its release.

In recent news, Jin made a stunning appearance at the Fred's Monsieur Fred Ideal Light High Jewelry event photo call.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback