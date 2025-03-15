"He is the coolest"- Fans react to BTS' Jin's exceptional shooting skills in latest episode of Run Jin

On March 11, 2025, BANGTAN TV released episode 25 of BTS' Jin's South Korean variety program Run Jin, titled Squid-Jin Game 2, through their official YouTube channel. A clip from the segment where the male artist flaunted his shooting skills circulated on social media. The male artist was able to hit his target in one go without any trouble.

The scene showcasing the Moon singer's exceptional shooting skills went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in the male artist, with one X user tweeting:

"The way Jinnie hit the target with ease... he is the coolest."

The fandom mentioned that BTS' Jin was an excellent sharpshooter.

"I really admire guys who are good at shooting...shoot me kim seokjin!" a fan reacted.

"Jin is really an excellent sharpshooter," a fan shared.

"That’s so hot... His form, the way he aims and. holds the gun properly with the gunstock resting on his shoulder," a fan mentioned.

Many fans also noted that the male artist was an elite soldier, drill assistant, and sergeant for a reason during his term in the military.

"That’s my Sargent, Drill Assistant and Captain Korea," a user reacted.

"Straight to my heart," a user shared.

"Elite soldier for a reason," a user mentioned.

BTS' Jin recently attended jewelry brand Fred's event

On March 13, 2025, BTS' Jin attended Monsieur Fred Ideal Light High Jewelry event photo call. It was held at the Chosun Palace in Seoul, South Korea. He also attended the brand's gala dinner, which took place at the same spot.

The occasion was organized to promote the high jewelry collection Monsieur Fred Ideal Light. He was accompanied by notable personalities, including Vincent Reynes, CEO of FRED.

The male artist donned a champagne-colored outfit for the event. He complemented his overall look with a ribbon-style necklace attached with diamond-encrusted branches and a ring. The asymmetrically-shaped necklace consisted of two emeralds, with different weights, including 4.76 and 3.73 carats. Additionally, he changed his necklace at the dinner gala.

He was announced as the global ambassador for the watch and jewelry brand Fred in July 2024. Fred welcomed the BTS singer with the following words according to their official website:

"As a true generational symbol, he has made a global impact with his talent and personality, continuing to inspire millions of fans worldwide. Both considerate and committed, with a perpetual smile and a great sense of humor, the eternal lover of life perfectly embodies the spirit of Maison FRED."

The announcement post further read:

"Jin's radiant personality and contemporary, casual-chic style chimes with the modernity and individuality of Maison FRED creations. His collaboration with The Sunshine Jeweler promises to shine with a unique sparkle."

In recent news, BTS' Jin released his solo debut album Happy through BigHit Music on November 15, 2024.

