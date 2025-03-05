"He's basically the part of the cast' — Fans react as BTS' Jin continues his streak of mentioning Jungkook on Run Jin in the latest episode

On March 4, 2025, BANGTAN TV dropped BTS' Jin's Run Jin episode 24 through the official YouTube channel. The segment was titled as Squid-Jin Game 1. It featured a star-studded cast, including Nam Chang-hee, Shin Seung-ho, and Son Dong-pyo. A scene from the episode featuring the male artist continously mentioning fellow bandmate Jungkook's name circulated on social media.

In the clip, BTS' Jin played the Mirror battle with the guest Son Dong-pyo. The latter lost to the former. After he lost, the Happy singer was reminded of the Golden Maknae (Jungkook). He added:

"He really must be light, though. I barely felt a thing. For me, it was a big blow. This must be how Jungkook feels when he plays against me."

Subsequently, the clip circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Fans highlighted that they could understand that BTS' Jin continued to miss Jungkook, who had been enlisted for mandatory military service. An X user tweeted that since the Running Wild singer had mentioned Jungkook multiple times on the show, the latter has become a part of Run Jin.

"atp jungkook's been mentioned so much on run jin that he's basically part of the cast."

The fandom mentioned that BTS' Jin missed Jungkook the most, and he could never leave a day without mentioning him.

"cant go a day without mentioning jungkook BRING MY FAMILY BACK," a fan reacted.

" reminder that nobody misses jungkook more than seokjin," a fan shared.

"Jungkook again? If this isn't love I don't know what that is," a fan commented.

Internet users mentioned that Jin's "love" for Jungkook could be seen in how he was reminded of him in every small instance.

"try not to mention jungkook challenge failed again,"- a user reacted.

"if God himself gave me the choice of being immortal or just being blessed with the sight of jinkook again at the cost of being stuck in a purgatory , I'd take purgatory,"- a user shared.

"I just know they love eachother so much bc i can’t keep my friends’ names out of my mouth as well,"- a user commented.

BTS' Jin released his solo debut album, Happy

BTS' Jin released his solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2024, through BigHit Music. The record featured four tracks: Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (feat. Wendy), and I Will Come to You.

According to the Hanteo Chart, the record sold over 852,409 copies on the first day of its release. It topped at the No.4 position on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart.

In recent news, the male artist was featured in the latest Alo Yoga campaign, titled Wellness Begins with Self-Love.

