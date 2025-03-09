"TRULY AN ANGEL" — Fans react as Korea University Medical Center's President expresses his gratitude for BTS' Jin's donation worth 70k USD

On March 8, 2025, Korea University Medical Center President and Korea University Medical Affairs VP Yoon Eulsik expressed his gratitude to BTS' Jin for donating $70,000 to the Global Goodwill Life-Love project. He also thanked the artist's fans, who contributed anonymously to the noble cause. As translated by X user @mhereonlyforbts, he stated:

"Last month, BTS member Jin donated ₩100M (70k usd) to the ‘Global Goodwill Life-Love Project’ and following his contribution, led to many fans joining the cause and a ₩870M anonymous donation from abroad."

Subsequently, news of the artist's latest philanthropic act spread across social media and quickly went viral among fans. They were ecstatic about his generosity, with one X user tweeting:

"OUR JIN IS TRULY AN ANGEL."

Fans praised BTS' Jin's move and urged others to take part in acts of kindness.

"remember when seokjin said that "good influence grows when it is shared", this is one testament to that," a fan reacted.

"Mind you, that's $670,000 usd total. From his donation and direct impacts from his donation," another fan shared.

"bts and armys being kind as always," an X user commented.

Many internet users expressed pride in ARMYs and BTS' Jin for spreading love and kindness throughout the world.

"This is one of the best part of being ARMY," an X user reacted.

"So proud of him and ARMYs around the world," another X user shared.

"Tannies and Armys are spreading boralove around the world," one person commented.

BTS' Jin's recent activities

Following his discharge from his military service in June 2024, BTS' Jin was appointed as a global brand ambassador for multiple luxury brands. These included Fred, Gucci, Laneige, Alo Yoga, and others. He also organized an in-FESTA fan event, where he met 1000 fans and performed songs such as The Astronaut, Super Tuna, and others.

In recent news, the artist released his solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2025, through BigHit Music. The album features six tracks, Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (feat. Wendy), and I Will Come to You. Additionally, he released the extended version of his track Super Tuna on October 11, 2024, via BigHit Music.

Moreover, the K-pop idol has launched his own entertainment and variety program, Run Jin. The episodes are available for streaming on the BANGTAN TV YouTube channel and social media platform Weverse.

