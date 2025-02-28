BTS' Jin occupies the top position as the most suitable male idol MC for 'ASEA 2025'

BTS' Jin occupied the top position as the most suitable male idol MC for ASEA 2024 during a poll conducted by the Podoal. The fandom community platform organized the survey between February 11 to February 17, 2025. The male artist garnered 72,364,000 votes. In addition to singing, he has showcased his versatility as a host through the variety program Run Jin.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Following his discharge from mandatory military service, the K-pop idol launched his own South Korean entertainment variety program, Run Jin. During the show, he was engaged in several activities, including games and challenges.

BTS' Jin attended the Milan Fashion Week

On February 25, 2025, BTS' Jin graced Gucci's fall fashion show held during the Milan Fashion Week. He donned an aviator jacket styled with a blue-striped button-down. The male artist completed his overall appearance with a black tie and flared trousers. The idol went for an exposed forehead hairstyle.

Ad

Ad

He was announced as the global brand ambassador for the Italian Luxury fashion house Gucci on August 8, 2024. The creative director, Sabato De Sarno, welcomed the male artist through an Instagram post. He captioned the update as:

"'I am very excited to welcome Jin as Global Brand Ambassador. His warm and kind personality is truly magnetic, and his style is simply unique. He is a generous and extraordinary artist who can move people with his music, which makes us even more honored to share this journey with him.' Sabato De Sarno. Welcoming Jin from BTS to the Gucci family as our new Global Brand Ambassador."

Ad

BTS' Jin was engaged in a variety of activities following the discharge from the mandatory military service. He organized an in-person FESTA event to commemorate the band's eleventh anniversary in June 2024. During the occasion, he met 1000 ARMYs and hugged them. The male artist delivered performances on his hit tracks, such as Moon, The Astronaut, and others.

Ad

He was announced as the face of other luxury brands, such as Fred, Alo Yoga, and Laneige. Subsequently, he went on to release his first solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2025. It featured six tracks, including Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (feat. Wendy), and I Will Come To You.

In recent news, the male artist released the original soundtrack Close to You for the romance and travel drama When The Stars Gossip. The series is available to watch on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback