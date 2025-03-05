"He is so evil"- Fans react hilariously as BTS' Jin uses underhanded tactics to win Musical Chair in Run Jin ep 24

On March 4, 2025, BTS' Jin used underhanded tactics to win the Musical Chair game in Run Jin episode 24, leaving the fandom to laugh. The newest segment was uploaded on the BANGTAN TV YouTube channel. The guests who appeared on the show were Nam Chang-hee, Shin Seung-ho, and Son Dong-pyo.

In the video that circulated on social media, the guest members and Jin were playing Musical Chair. Jin Crew won the first round of the game because he quickly pulled the chair to his side instead of sitting directly. Every time the song stopped, the male artist would snatch the chair and keep it aside. In one instance, due to his underhanded practices, Seung-ho lost his chance to sit on the chair.

Subsequently, BTS' Jin's team won, leaving the fandom simultaneously shocked and elated. Multiple scenes from the game where the idol used clever tactics to win the play went viral among the fandom. They reacted hilariously to the scene.

"Musical chair: Jin style he is so evil," an X user tweeted.

The fandom stated that they were reminded of the rules of the Musical Chair game because of the tactics used by BTS' Jin.

"This was soo funny to me cuz usually people gotta run to the chair but they pulled the chair out? I need to remember this trick," a fan reacted.

"Every move Seokjin made in RUN JIN SQUID GAME was perfect. He’s always the highlight of every competition," a fan shared.

"he learned a lot from Run Bts," a fan commented.

Many internet users claimed that Jin's team won the game because of his fast hands.

"jin’s team won the first game bc of his fast hands at musical chairs," a user reacted.

"How do they think they will deal with someone who fought against Jungkook in Run Bts," a user shared.

"HE WAS SO CYNICAL AND SNATCHY," a user commented.

BTS' Jin was announced as the global ambassador for Fred

Following the male artist's official discharge from the mandatory military service in June 2024, he was announced as the global ambassador for Fred. On July 8, 2024, the watch and jewelry brand Fred officially announced Jin as their new global ambassador through the website and Instagram account. The Maison welcomed the male artist with the following words:

"As a true generational symbol, he has made a global impact with his talent and personality, continuing to inspire millions of fans worldwide. Both considerate and committed, with a perpetual smile and a great sense of humor, the eternal lover of life perfectly embodies the spirit of Maison FRED."

The brand further added:

"Jin's radiant personality and contemporary, casual-chic style chimes with the modernity and individuality of Maison FRED creations. His collaboration with The Sunshine Jeweler promises to shine with a unique sparkle."

BTS' Jin was also selected as the face for other brands such as Gucci, Alo Yoga, Laneige, and other companies.

