“No idol show is topping Run Jin”- Fans stunned by the high-production scale of BTS' Jin's variety show 

On Tuesday, March 4, BTS's Jin's variety show RUN JIN's latest episode was released. The first part, titled Squid-Jin, was based on the South Korean survival drama series Squid Game. The show revolves around a high-stakes survival game where contestants compete in children's games for an attractive prize.

Following the same theme, RUN JIN's episode also gathered three other celebrities to participate in the game. The featured artists were the former MIRAE member Son Dong-pyo, South Korean actor Shin Seung-ho, and comedian Nam Chang-hee.

While fans were already impressed with the casting for the show, they were further stunned by the venue set for the latest RUN JIN episode. The production team rented out a huge stadium that almost represented the Squid Game's set. Therefore, people couldn't help but praise the variety show's production scale. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"No idol show is topping run jin look at the scale of it. so huge n big," one fan said.

"THE SCALE IS ALMOST AS WORLDWIDE AS HIS HANDSOMENESS," said a fan on X.

"truly love how my fave show’s scale just keeps on getting bigger & bigger and Run Jin consistently keeps on bringing real entertainment every week," added another fan.

"THE SCALE IS INTERNATIONAL. THE FEE IS FREE," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens also talked about the general scale of the production for RUN JIN episodes.

"the production scale of runjin episodes are actually insane," stated a fan.

"Big applause to the #RunJin team & editors for their hard work & creativity! Yes, Jin gives them his awesome ideas and they build off of that," added an X user.

"I think the run jin staffs planned this the entire time jin was in," said a netizen.

"WHAT I APPRECIATE ABOUT RUNJIN IS THAT THEY REALLY PUT AN EFFORT TO GET MY TIME AND ATTENTION !!" commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Jin, his recent activities, and his variety show, RUN JIN

BTS's Jin, or Kim Seok-jin is a South Korean singer under BigHit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels. The idol made his solo debut in October 2022 with the release of his first single, The Astronaut. Following the same, in December 2022, the K-pop idol enlisted for his mandatory military service.

Following his discharge from the military in June 2024, the idol has been active in multiple spheres of the entertainment industry. He was named the brand ambassador of two luxury brands, Gucci and FRED, and was also chosen as the South Korean representative for the Torch Relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He also made history as the first South Korean singer to run the Torch Relay at the Olympics.

In August 2024, the idol kickstarted his own variety show, RUN JIN, which stands as a spin-off of the famous K-pop variety show program by BTS, RUN BTS. A new episode of the show is released every Tuesday through BTS' official YouTube channel, and the theme song for the same is his solo track, Super Tuna. In the show, the idol embarks on a variety of tasks and activities.

Volunteering at a farm, visiting his old school, and climbing Mt. Hallasan in South Korea's Jeju Island were the initial episodes of the program. However, the show also invited other actors, singers, and celebrities for guest appearances in just a few months of its release.

Some of the famous faces that have appeared on the show are TXT's Yeonjun, BTOB's Seo Eun-kwang, actor Lee Yi-kyung, BTS' j-hope, anchor Jonathan, and more. Therefore, fans and netizens are constantly looking forward to Tuesdays for a new episode of RUN JIN.

On the other hand, the idol also rolled out his solo debut album, Happy, in November 2024, with the title track Running Wild.

