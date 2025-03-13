“THEE EXPOSED FOREHEAD?” — Fans in a frenzy over BTS’ Jin’s surprise appearance at Monsieur FRED Ideal Light High Jewellery Gala

On March 13, 2025, BTS' Kim Seok-jin made a surprise appearance at FRED's Ideal Light High Jewellery Gala in Seoul. The Grammy-nominated musician showed up in a sequined cream blazer with white satin trousers. He teamed them with a casual white t-shirt, along with FRED's latest jewelry collection.

Jin donned the "Exalting Joy" ring from Monsieur Fred Ideal Light collection. It is a three-in-one ring with a 9.4-carat cushion-cut tourmaline center stone in shades of blue and green. He also posed for the paparazzi alongside FRED CEO Vincent Reynes.

Maison FRED, the esteemed French jeweler, unveiled its latest high-end jewelry collection, Monsieur Fred Ideal Light. This vibrant homage to the brand's founder, Fred Samuel, and his designs inspired by his childhood memories in Argentina.

One notable piece from the Monsieur Fred Ideal Light collection is the "Blazing Audacity." It is a 5 jewels ring draped in red, pink, and orange. The "Blazing Audacity" ring has a vivid-orange spessartite garnet and a cushion-cut red spinel designed in a linear pattern.

Fred Samuel founded Maison FRED in 1936, and it was not until 2024 that the luxury jewelry brand picked its first global ambassador. BTS' Jin became FRED's first-ever global ambassador in July 2024, breaking the brand's 89 years of history and record.

Meanwhile, fans were delighted to see the K-pop idol's surprise entry at the Seoul Gala. Soon, the musician was trending on X worldwide. One fan hilariously fawned over the musician's visual and side-swept hairstyle and commented:

"THEE EXPOSED FOREHEAD...???"

Admirers carried on with the inside joke of BTS and ARMY, and they flooded social media platforms discussing how rare it is for Jin to flaunt the "exposed forehead" hairstyle.

"So happy with all these forehead appearances. We used to get these rarely back in the day," a fan joked.

"THE EXPOSED FOREHEAD, THE PROPORTIONS, THE FACE CARD OMG KIM SEOKJIN YOU ARE A PRINCE," another fan wrote.

"I love high fashion events because we always get exposed forehead Seokjin. He looks so elegant," another fan said.

The joke had a snowball effect as fans shared their hilarious reactions on seeing the BTS idol's "exposed forehead." A fan said that they would sell their best friend just to get a glance at Jin's forehead.

"Guys how do we rate this look or are we already ded," a fan reacted.

"HE IS SO GORGEOUS," another fan wrote.

"I'd sell my bestfriend to see exposed forehead seokjin everyday," another fan added.

BTS' Jin bagged five massive brand endorsement deals within a few months of his military discharge

Expand Tweet

Following his honorable discharge from mandatory military service on June 12, 2024, Jin of BTS, became the most sought-after ambassador in the luxury fashion and beauty industries.

In July 2024, the Running Wild singer-songwriter was appointed as the first global brand ambassador for the esteemed French jewelry brand, FRED. Building on his momentum, he was unveiled as a global brand ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house, Gucci, in August 2024.

In September 2024, the Happy singer became the first male global ambassador for Laneige, a leading South Korean skincare brand. Their initial sales estimate ballooned by 100% when he became the face of Laneige's Cream Skin campaign.

In October, the BTS idol became the face of Alo Yoga's activewear. WWD reported that the Los Angeles-based activewear and lifestyle brand witnessed a $3.6 million in Media Impact Value after the musician became its global ambassador.

In February 2025, the Epiphany singer became the global face of Jin ramen, a popular South Korean instant noodle brand.

Parallel to his ambassadorial roles, he made a significant comeback to the music industry with the release of his debut solo mini-album, Happy, on November 15, 2024. The album comprises six tracks, including the singles I'll Be There, Falling, and Running Wild.

Running Wild climbed to No. 35 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and earned platinum certifications in both Japan and South Korea.

Further cementing his role as a cultural icon, the BTS idol was appointed as the honorary tourism ambassador of Seoul in August 2024 as part of the "Feel Seoul Good" campaign.

