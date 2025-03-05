On March 5, 2025, Ottogi launched a limited-edition packaging of Jin Ramen featuring exclusive stickers of the BTS member, including his handwritten messages, Wootteo designs, and signature. Upon their release, both the Mild and Spicy versions of the ramen sold out instantly in Korea, as seen on the store's website.

Ad

The Epiphany singer was named Ottogi’s Global Ambassador on February 26, 2025. The latest campaign introduced redesigned packaging, featuring the idol's image and collectibles across major international markets, including the United States, Canada, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

The demand skyrocketed as fans rushed to purchase the newly designed multi-packs. This led to a temporary sell-out shortly after the official announcement.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many took to social media to celebrate the BTS star's reputation as the “Sold Out King." An X user wrote:

"That's Sold Out King behavior."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans expressed excitement over the campaign but were even more surprised at how quickly the multi-packs sold out.

"Imagine the super mass produced staple food got sold out immediately. Kim Seokj in power indeed," a fan commented.

"This is what is called impact," a netizen remarked.

"As expected! But will they still put Seokjinnie's face on the packaging? That's what I really want to get!," a user added.

Ad

"Jin Effect : One day luxury jewelry and wear gets sold out and next day Staple food such as Ramen," another person wrote.

Others also joined in, playfully asking others to save some for them and reminding them to "chill".

"You people have no chill istfg," a fan mentioned.

"Save for me please," another user wrote.

"hopefully they don't underestimated the demand.. we need more in stock," a user commented.

Ad

More about Jin's brand endorsements and his expanding global influence

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since his return from military service, Jin has been engaged in various endorsements and projects. Here is a list of the singer's major brand collaborations since his military discharge in June 2024:

Ottogi Ramen: The brand named him as the Global Model for Ottogi. He is the face of Jin Ramen’s Mild and Spicy flavors with exclusive stickers and special edition packaging.

Gucci: The BTS member became Gucci’s Global Brand Ambassador in August 2024 and attended their recent Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show in Milan.

FRED Jewelry: The label announced him as FRED’s first-ever Global Ambassador in July 2024.

LANEIGE: The K-pop artist was appointed as LANEIGE’s first male Global Ambassador, promoting their best-selling Cream Skin 2-in-1 Toner & Moisturizer.

Alo Yoga: He was roped in as the global amabassador for athleisure brand, Alo, in October 2024.

Ad

Fans have affectionately dubbed Jin the "Sold Out King", as everything he endorses or even wears in public reportedly sells out within minutes.

Ottogi already promoted the ramen at the Winter Fancy Food Show 2025 in Las Vegas. With Ottogi Ramen’s global expansion and its ongoing marketing push, fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for restocks and hoping to get their hands on these limited-edition products.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback