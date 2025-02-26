“The perfect embodiment of Spicy and Mild"- Fans react to the first look photos announcing BTS' Jin as the global model for Otoki Jin Ramen

On February 26, 2025, Ottogi named BTS' Jin the global ambassador for Jin Ramen. His image now appears on both Mild and Spicy flavor packaging. A global campaign will launch in March to expand the brand's reach.

The campaign will introduce a packaging redesign featuring the BTS star's image, exclusive collectible stickers, and promotional content to expand Jin Ramen’s global reach. Fans have expressed excitement over the announcement and the singer's dual looks, with one saying,

"The perfect embodiment of Spicy and Mild."

Fans are discussing Jin’s growing list of brand deals, noting how his journey with endorsements has come "full circle."

"When Seokjin was first announced as ottogi jin ramen ba he got mocked for not being ba of any luxurious brands now he's the member with most brand deals and today he announced to be working with ottogi again for their U.S campaign this is a full circle moment and jinkarma," a fan remarked.

"Wow no one is doing like The KIM SEOKJIN, literally everybody wants him, his impact is insane," a user noted.

"We started from here. Now Jin has 7 brands under his name," another person shared.

Fans acknowledge that this BTS-endorsed product is more accessible. Moreover, it is a more "affordable" option that many can purchase and "consume."

"An endorse product by Jin of BTS that we can all afford n consume," a netizen commented.

"Thank God! A product with Bangtan as ambassadors that I can afford!," a fan said.

"It's quite tasty and it's a little bit of a thrill - it's something I can afford and think about Jin," another viewer added.

More about BTS Jin’s Ottogi global campaign

The Ottogi campaign will begin with a promotional video. It will be followed by Jin’s face appearing on cup and bowl noodle packaging in Korea and key export markets like the U.S., Canada, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

BTS' Jin (Image via Instagram/@jin)

Ottogi is adding special sticker sets to multi-product packs to engage consumers. There are 12 designs, featuring Jin’s handwritten messages and “Wootteo,” the character he created for his 2022 solo single The Astronaut. Domestic packs will have one of 12 sticker types, while international multi-packs will include one of four designs featuring Jin’s portrait.

Ottogi recently promoted Jin Ramen at the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, one of the biggest food industry events in the U.S. The company redesigned its packaging with “Jin” in English to make Jin Ramen more recognizable worldwide. The brand also introduced multilingual flavor labels and a mascot to connect with international consumers.

In other news, BTS' Kim Seokjin attended the Gucci Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show at Milan Fashion Week. The 32-year-old was seated in the front row. As the Italian luxury brand's global ambassador, he sported a sophisticated outfit.

