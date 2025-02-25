“Sexiest man alive”- Fans go wild over BTS’ Jin’s exposed forehead look at the Gucci FW25 show in Milan

On February 25, 2025, BTS Jin attended the opening day of Milan Fashion Week as Gucci’s global brand ambassador. The event, running from February 25 to March 3, 2025, commenced with the presentation of the brand's Fall 2025 collection. It was designed by the in-house team.

The first photos from the event show Jin wearing a black leather jacket, pants, a tie, and a light blue shirt. He also wore ear cuffs, and his neatly gelled hair highlighted his exposed forehead. One detail that caught fans' attention was his exposed forehead. Over this, fans quickly took to social media to react. An X user wrote:

"Sexiest man alive. Periodt."

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Kim Seokjin’s look at MFW, calling him the "main event" and noting his all-Gucci outfit from "head to toe."

"WWH Kim Seokjin the main event, the face card that’ll never decline. Drenched in Gucci from head to toe," a fan remarked.

"So for me, The entire show felt less about the models on the runway and more about admiring Jin in the audience because, honestly, he looked so breathtakingly fine just sitting there," a user said.

"The black leather jacket and that black coloured hair hairstyle is one of his finest looks fr," another netizen commented.

Fans were quick to react to the BTS star's exposed forehead, calling it a "lethal weapon."

"TAKING A PAUSE TO APPRECIATE KIM SEOKJIN’S FOREHEAD. THIS MAN IS SO DASHING! JIN IS THE MAIN EVENT!," a person shared.

"The exposed forehead is back and his face economy is insane," a viewer noted.

BTS' Jin's airport look drew attention before Milan Fashion Week 2025

BTS' Jin

Before attending Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2025 show, BTS’ Jin was spotted at Incheon International Airport on February 23, 2025. The 32-year-old sported a coordinated blue and white Gucci outfit.

The look was finished with a black sling bag and white sneakers. In September 2024, at Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2025 show in Milan, the Anyang native wore a varicolored knitted sweater. It was in maroon, orange, and purple colors. The look featured a deep V-neckline.

It was layered silver necklaces (one with a key-shaped pendant), brown tailored trousers, a black Horsebit belt, and matching loafers. He also styled his hair in a wet look with bangs partially covering his forehead.

BTS’ Jin became the focus of Dolby Laboratories’ first-ever global campaign for a single artist, “Love More in Dolby.” His single I’ll Be There, and solo album HAPPY are featured across Ovation Hollywood and the Dolby Theatre. His visuals span seven floors of elevators and escalators, making Hollywood a key showcase for the project.

