"Jinland indeed"- Fans react as BTS' Jin takes over Hollywood making history as the first-ever solo artist to lead Dolby’s global campaign

BTS’ Jin made history with American audio company Dolby Laboratories. The company launched its first-ever global campaign focused on a single artist—“Love More in Dolby” on October 28, 2024.

Now, Hollywood has become a showcase for the BTS star. The campaign, celebrating Jin’s single I’ll Be There and his solo album HAPPY, has taken over key landmarks, including Ovation Hollywood and the Dolby Theatre.

The Anyang native's campaign visuals now span seven floors of elevators and escalators at Ovation Hollywood. The Dolby Theatre, home to the Academy Awards, has also been transformed with massive displays of the 32-year-old.

Fans are sharing their excitement, calling it "Jin Land" as they capture the displays. A user took to X, writing:

"Jinland indeed."

Jin’s Dolby displays reached a global audience at CES 2025, the world’s largest IT and electronics trade show. With over 100,000 attendees in Las Vegas, the campaign expanded beyond Hollywood.

Throughout Las Vegas, billboards and advertisements featuring the K-pop idol have caught the attention of tourists and locals. The campaign has expanded beyond the U.S. NBC aired its TV commercial, while in Korea, it was featured on MBC’s travel program ‘AI Hitchhiker.’

Fans are flooding social media with photos and videos of the large-scale visuals, bringing attention to the promotion.

"I visited Jin Land yesterday. It’s literally heaven. Entire building is covered with Jin. So lovely," a fan remarked.

"Literally caught a glimpse of a Jin elevator door and thought I saw it wrong… nope, Jin is on every single elevator door of all 6 floors of Ovation Hollywood. Then I happened to look up and see the GIANT BILLBOARD of him on the roof!!!," a person shared.

"It looks like they hold a birthday event for Jin where Jin pics are everywhere," another user said.

Others shared their excitement and wished him more success in the the future.

"Dolby Theater right next to this BD is getting ready for The Academy Awards 2025 to be next week! I can imagine all the visitors getting to see #Jin×Dolby indoors and outdoors here!," a fan noted.

"Jin God bless you always with more successes," a netizen commented.

"He deserves it!," another viewer added.

BTS' Jin's reflects on his Dolby Atmos Experience

BTS' Jin (Image via Instagram/@jin)

GRAMMY-nominated filmmaker Colin Tilley directed Jin’s Dolby commercial. The It's Definitely You artist said he was excited to hear his music in Dolby Atmos. He shared his reaction, saying,

"When I first heard my new music in Dolby Atmos, I was truly amazed by the incredibly vivid and immersive experience. It felt like you are right inside the music. The theme of this new single and the new album is 'happiness.' I wanted ARMY (BTS' fandom) to fully experience the unique flavors of happiness through each song. Now, with Dolby Atmos, I believe fans around the world will feel the exact emotions that I wanted to share, more deeply."

Dolby Laboratories’ Todd Pendleton, Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer, highlighted Jin’s global influence, stating:

"Jin has captivated audiences worldwide through his incredible performances and extraordinary ability to convey emotion through his music."

Jin expands his global branding with a new partnership with Dolby. His presence in Hollywood and major campaigns keeps expanding.

In other news, BTS' Jin has departed from Incheon International Airport for Milan, Italy. He will participate in Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2025 show on February 25 at Milan Fashion Week.

