BTS member Jin's name recently made rounds on the internet as his endorsed noodles brand Ottogi was listed on Korea's Representative Brand for the third consecutive time since the singer became the brand ambassador.

On March 27, 2024, the BRANDSTARS Selection Committee unveiled the 6th edition of the 2024 Korea Representative Brand, recognizing Korea's premier brands across various industries.

Among the distinguished names, stood the BTS member's endorsed brand Ottogi, a renowned Korean food manufacturer, honored as one of the Korea Representative Brands.

What enhances this collaboration further is the shared name between the idol and the brand. This unique coincidence makes Seokjin the perfect candidate for endorsing Ottogi's Jin Ramen, adding an extra layer of synergy to the partnership.

It's worth mentioning that BTS also stands out as the only K-pop act to feature on the list. For six consecutive years, BTS has received recognition from the 'Brandstars' Selection Committee as Korea's best brand in the entertainment category.

BTS Jin's impact propels the ramen brand to 2024 Korea Representative Brand List

Ottogi, a prominent Korean food manufacturer, recently earned recognition as one of the Korea Representative Brands selected by the BRANDSTARS Selection Committee.

Much of Ottogi's recent achievements can be credited to the influence of the Epiphany singer, whose involvement has been instrumental in propelling Ottogi to new heights, leveraging his star power to drive sales and enhance the brand's value.

Following the announcement of the brands' list, the hashtag "#BEST BRAND AMBASSADOR JIN" quickly trended on social media platforms, underscoring Jin's significant impact.

The Astronaut singer's visuals, sterling reputation, and affable personality have endeared him to a vast domestic and international audience. Notably, Jin Ramen has reportedly emerged as Ottogi's top-selling product on its website.

In January 2024, the BTS member reportedly clinched the silver medal at the 2023 Korea Digital Advertising Awards for his Ramyun campaign, "Ottogi Jin Ramen Sincerity Campaign," further solidifying his position as Ottogi's brand ambassador.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Inus Community, garnered widespread acclaim and received the silver award in the marketing campaign promotion category at the KDigital Ad Awards ceremony.

Before embarking on his military service, he starred in several advertisements for Jin Ramen. Despite his temporary absence, Ottogi flourishes, largely attributable to its collaboration with the idol, whose contribution has propelled sales to surpass 3 trillion Won.

More from BRANDSTARS 2024 Korea Representative Brand event

The Korea Representative Brands are selected across conglomerate, medium-sized, and small business categories in each industry, based on integrated media and consumer evaluations.

Representing various industries, selected brands include:

Samsung Electronics

Galaxy Z Flip5 (smartphone)

Hyundai Motor Company's Genesis (car)

Kia's EV6 (electric vehicle)

LG Electronics' Whisen (air conditioner)

SSG.com (online shopping)

The Shilla Hotels & Resorts (accommodation)

Kiturami Energy (boiler)

Bacchus (energy drink)

Agabang (infant clothing)

Aram Books (cultural content)

Kakao (mobile platform)

BTS (K-pop group) was chosen.

Sulwhasoo (K-beauty)

Beauty and skincare:

Sulwhasoo

LG Household

The History of Whoo

Olive Young

Well-being Health Gounbal

Food Category:

Bibigo (instant food)

Shin Ramyun (Nongshim)

Paris Baguette (bakery)

Ottogi (ketchup)

Buldak-bokkeum-myeon (spicy ramen)

Hanolle (seafood)

Baunenajoo (beef-bone soup)

Mamacook (side dish)

K-fashion:

LF Hazzys (casual wear)

Healthcare:

CheongKwanJang (red ginseng)

Boto (health food)

Vycoz (eyewear)

Leading tourism brand:

Jeju Island (tourist attraction)

Currently, the BTS member is fulfilling his military duty since December 13, 2022. He is expected to return after completing his 18-month service in June of this year, 2024. He will be the first of the seven BTS members to complete his mandatory service.

The BTS group will return to the spotlight in June 2025 when all seven members complete their service.