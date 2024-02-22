"He is also doing a daily countdown": Fans react as Park Myung-soo expresses his wish to learn BTS dance from Jin following his military discharge

On February 22, during the latest episode of KBS Radio Cool FM's 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show,' Jin was mentioned by South Korean comedian Park Myung-so, making fans believe he also misses him, just like ARMYs. In the episode, the host also spoke about learning the choreography of the popular hit FIRE from the eldest member of the septet.

While hosting the show, he was asked a question about dance by a fan during the Myung-soo Choice Corner, where he answered his listeners’ concerns. The listener asked:

“My father is participating in the company's talent show. Na Hoon-ah (나훈아)’s (Socra) Tes hyung. BTS Fire. Which of the two should you practice?”

To which he replied:

“You have to do 'tes hyung'. BTS songs are difficult. Even if you learn from a teacher all week, it's difficult. You should rub your legs. I'm preparing to try a BTS song too, but it's difficult…”

Poking fun at the situation, the comedian mentioned Kim Seokjin, saying he would ask him to help him learn the dance once he gets discharged from the military. He said:

“So, when Seokjin is discharged from the military, I want to learn how to dance. I want to learn directly from Seokjin. Can he teach me? Sounds fun. Let me ask him.”

After watching this video go viral on social media, fans shared their thoughts about Park Myung-soo’s comments. They were convinced he was as excited as they were for the Astronaut singer's return from his mandatory service. A user on X said, “He is also doing a daily countdown.”

Fans react as Park Myung-soo expresses his wish to learn BTS’ dance from the eldest member

The BTS member is said to return from his military conscription on June 12, 2024, a day before the group's 11th anniversary. As Park Myung-soo spoke about Kim Seokjin, fans were all excited to see him appear on his radio show.

Many fans are anticipating the Moon singer's solo album. This has not been confirmed by BIGHIT MUSIC, but fans are all geared to see him on his variety shows to promote his work.

They also praised Park Myung-soo for being a big fan of Kim Seokjin, as this is not the first time he has mentioned him.

Previously, Park Myung-soo mentioned Kim Seokjin on his YouTube show Hal Myung Soo in the 147th episode, where he revealed that the Dynamite singer was discontent with him. The comedian had given another idol's name instead of Kim Seokjin when he was asked about the most handsome idol he had met in real life.

Park Myung-soo said the Awake singer was a little sad after watching his show. He said:

“Seokjin saw our Hal Myungsoo program. When I was asked who’s the most good looking celebrity I’ve seen in person I didn’t say it’s him so I think he got sulky.”

This hilarious misunderstanding was solved once the comedian explained himself, and the BTS member promised to appear on his show after his discharge.

