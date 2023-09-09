"I think he got sulky": Variety show host Park Myung-soo shares an adorable anecdote of BTS' Jin, making fans swoon at his cuteness

On Friday, September 8, the variety show host, Park Myung-soo uploaded the 147th episode of his variety show, Hal Myung Soo, where he mentioned BTS' Jin. During the episode, the show host went grocery shopping with his staff members, and the concept revolved around all his purchases being sponsored by his management. Therefore, for the entire episode, Park Myung-soo went around picking random things to purchase.

However, before he kickstarted his shopping spree, the show host got some lunch with his staff members and had a few conversations along the way. During this, he mentioned that BTS' Jin had texted him recently saying that he was disappointed. The reason was that Myung-soo didn't mention the idol's name when he was asked who he thought was the most handsome K-pop idol in reality.

Referring to the text received, Park said:

"Jin saw our Hal Myungsoo program. When I was asked who’s the most good looking celebrity I’ve seen in person I didn’t say it’s him so I think he got sulky."

Fans adore BTS' Jin for his cute and sulky text to Hal Myung Soo show host, Park Myung-soo

The eldest member and vocalist of the seven-piece K-pop boy group, BTS' Jin is known for his friendly relationships with not just his fellow K-pop idols but also other Korean celebrities and popular figures of the industry. The idol who already seemed to share a good relationship with the variety show host, Park Myung-soo, only further deepened his friendship after his appearance on Hal Myung Soo as a soloist back in November 2022.

Many fans expressed that the chemistry between the two was not only hilarious but quite adorable which naturally led them to itch for more content between the two. As an answer to their prayers, in episode 147 of Hal Myung Soo, which was not even closely related to BTS' Jin, his topic randomly popped up while Park Myung-soo making small talk with his staff members while having lunch.

After the text received from the K-pop idol, Park shared the following about his reply:

"So I sent a long message apologizing, and he replied to it saying, 'Hyung-nim, when I get discarged I will definitely appear on your show again.

He continued:

"So I was grateful. To be honest, Jin is obviously good looking. Out of this world level was excluded~ (in the question) Why are you sulking?~ Don't be like that."

For the question that was asked in episode 143, the variety show host had answered ZEROBASEONE's Han Yujin as the most handsome person he's met in real life.

After the video surfaced on the internet, fans couldn't help but find BTS' Jin absolutely adorable and cute. Additionally, they were quite impressed at how the idol maintained his relationship with his friends and acquaintances despite his busy schedule during his military service.

Here's how fans have reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Naturally, fans were also excited to learn that the idol might appear on the Hal Myung Soo after his discharge from military service since fans enjoyed his feature last year. Moreover, with BTS' Jin passing over nine months of military service, fans have been counting down the days before his discharge which is expected to be around June 12, 2024.