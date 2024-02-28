"Never trust that company" - Fans express disappointment in HYBE for no reported plans of BTS' Jin's solo activities

Fans of BTS' Jin have expressed their disappointment in HYBE, the group's record label and talent agency, for reportedly having no solid plans for his solo activities like other members.

Recently, a netizen shared a conference call recording of the investors of HYBE Corporation where the CEO Park Ji-won and Lee Kyung-jun discussed the septet's comeback in 2024 after their military services.

Jin is said to be discharged in June, and many fans eagerly await his return to the entertainment scene. On Monday, February 26, the Conference for Q4 Earnings 2023 Release of HYBE Corporation was held through a call. During the session, the authorities answered a few questions from the investors.

A South Korean netizen shared the audio recording on X, where they were asked about the comeback plans of the members who are set to conclude their national duties this year.

As translated by @jiniya1204 on X, the question was:

"Some of the BTS members will soon finish their military service in the latter half of this year. I wonder if there's any confirmed comeback schedule for individual members?”.

To which the official replied:

"As for the comeback schedule of BTS members, as u know, Jin will finish his military service in June followed by J-hope. But as for the specific schedules and plans for individual activities including album release (*how it will be released and how activities will be planned), they have not been finalized. But once they are finalized, we'll make sure to share them with industries and fans."

Fans believe the agency is not participating in promoting The Astronaut singer as a solo artist. The ARMY was seemingly upset over the decision, as only a few months are left before his return. A user on X said, "Never trust that company."

BTS' Jin's fans are upset with HYBE for reportedly having no plans for singer's solo career

The eldest member and the rapper of the group J-Hope will be discharged from their military service this year, creating much curiosity among fans about their solo activities.

J-Hope will release a documentary and a special album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1, in March 2024. However, there is no news of Jin's solo album or music release.

Hearing what the officials from HYBE had to say about their activities, which reportedly implied no confirmation about Jin's solo schedule, fans expressed their thoughts on social media.

Fans wish for the agency to actively prepare for his solo music release, so they are unhappy to hear the ambiguous news.

Previously, on his 31st birthday, Jin took to the Weverse app to express his gratitude towards his fans while speaking about his early promotion. The Moon singer has been promoted to the rank of sergeant thanks to his exemplary skills. He will be discharged on June 12, 2024, a day before BTS' 11th debut anniversary.