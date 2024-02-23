On February 23 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the highly anticipated album preview for BTS' J-hope's upcoming special solo project, 'HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1.'

Comprising two short videos named 'Prelude' and 'Interlude,' the sneak peek ignited a wave of excitement among fans, who had eagerly awaited this moment since the album's Promotion Schedule was disclosed a few days earlier.

In the Prelude video unveiled by BIGHIT MUSIC, viewers catch a glimpse of what lies ahead in the album. It features an interview picture and behind-the-scenes images from his solo journey and dance practices, accompanied by impactful lines such as "When you learn to DANCE, you learn about LIFE."

Similarly, the Interlude video offers fans a sneak peek into the locations he has visited, complemented by lines like "Epilogue: Just Raw and Real."

While J-hope is currently immersed in his 18-month military service, the glimpses into his musical endeavors have only intensified the anticipation for the impending album. Fans took to social media to express their excitement.

Fans melt over BTS' J-hope's ‘HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1’ Album Preview

BIGHIT MUSIC set the stage for this preview by releasing the Promotion Schedule on February 19, 2024, which sent fans into a joyous frenzy.

The announcement included an Album Promotion Schedule and a docuseries itinerary, building intrigue around what's to come. Described as a "Special Album," HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 is reported to feature six tracks.

Simultaneously, the accompanying documentary series promises to provide a unique insight into J-hope's dance journey, taking viewers on a visual exploration of street dance cultures in Paris, New York, Osaka, Seoul, and Gwangju. Fans eager to accompany J-hope on this adventure can catch the series on TVING and Prime Video.

Below are some posts of fans expressing their excitement through X.

The upcoming schedule of the album and documentary series

The recently revealed Interlude and Prelude from the Album Preview mark the second installment in the teaser releases, setting the stage for the album's official launch on March 29, 2024, at 1 pm KST.

Meanwhile, the six-part documentary series is scheduled to kick off on March 28 at midnight KST, allowing fans a front-row seat to J-hope's dance odyssey. In the build-up to the album and documentary release, the promotional timeline is packed with exciting releases.

Fans can anticipate the Teaser Trailer for the documentary on February 29 at midnight KST, followed by the Main Poster and Main Trailer on March 7 and 14, respectively, at 0 am KST.

The album will be unveiled progressively, with the Highlight Medley, Main Track Official Motion Picture Teaser, and Main Track Official Motion Picture (and album release) scheduled for February 27 (0 am KST), March 28 (1 pm KST), and March 29 (1 pm KST), respectively.

As the countdown begins, fans brace themselves for the musical and visual spectacle that J-hope's 'HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1' promises to deliver.