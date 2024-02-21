"HE IS LITERALLY THE COOLEST": Fans on cloud nine as BIGHIT MUSIC drops BTS' j-hope's HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 Preview Cut pictures

On February 22 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled brand new photos for BTS' j-hope's upcoming special solo album. The set of five pictures captioned j-hope's HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 Preview Cut was much anticipated by fans ever since the Promotion Schedule came out a few days ago.

The series of pictures showcase the BTS rapper and main dancer striking poses in urban/street fashion, playing around with his signature baggy fits, hoodie, and bucket hats. In line with the release concept, the snaps show him in front of street walls or against a New York City + Brooklyn Bridge backdrop. He dons a mix of vibrant and neutral shades while one snap casts him in black and white.

The pictures contain texts on the outlines mentioning each location, taking the Arson rapper from Seoul to his hometown in Gwangju and even overseas to New York and Paris. The pictures, minus the white frames, have also been released on Weverse.

While j-hope is still completing his 18-month service in the military, these latest stills warm fans' hearts, as one writes, "HE IS LITERALLY THE COOLEST."

"Our sunshine is sunshining": Fans melt over BTS' j-hope's pictures from HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 Preview Cut

On February 19, BIGHIT MUSIC brought out a Promotion Schedule for j-hope's HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, as fans from all corners were taken aback with joy. The picture attached with @BIGHIT_MUSIC's announcement on X included an Album Promotion Schedule and an itinerary for the titular docuseries.

Described as a "Special Album," HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 is the artist's forthcoming solo album, reportedly containing six tracks. Meanwhile, the documentary series will contain promotional content and “trail j-hope’s dance journey,” with him exploring and meeting street dancers in Paris, New York, Osaka, Seoul, and Gwangju. Fans can join him on his journey on TVING and Prime Video.

Per the Album Promotion Schedule, the stills from the Preview Cut mark the first teaser release ahead of the album's launch. Meanwhile, eager ARMYs (BTS fans) have donned their sleuth hats to connect dots from previous releases.

Important release dates for HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 and the docuseries

While "the special album" is slated to come out on March 29, 2024, at 1 pm KST, the six-part documentary series will be released on March 28 at midnight KST. Fans can look forward to an exciting Teaser Trailer for the latter, dropping on February 29 at midnight KST. The Main Poster and the Main Trailer will release on March 7 and 14, respectively, at 0 am KST.

As for the album itself, the Album Preview is to roll out on February 24 at midnight KST, whereas the Highlight Medley, Main Track Official Motion Picture Teaser, and Main Track Official Motion Picture (and album release) are to follow, in that order, on the dates February 27 (0 am KST), March 28 (1 pm KST), and March 29 (1 pm KST).

