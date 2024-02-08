"GIANT POP STAR INDEED": Fans celebrate BTS' Jungkook as his GOLDEN Weverse Album Version gets certified 2x Platinum on Circle Album Chart

On February 8, BTS' Jungkook achieved a new milestone with his debut solo album GOLDEN, as its Weverse version earned a double Platinum certification on the Circle Album Chart, selling over 500,000 copies. Prior to this, the idol had also got Double Million (2M) + Platinum certification for surpassing 2 million copies in cumulative sales as a single album on the Circle Chart.

Now, GOLDEN boasts a total of 2,500,000 certified copies on the chart (Album + Weverse).

Jungkook of BTS released GOLDEN on November 3, 2023. The full-length studio album contains 11 tracks, including his album pre-release song Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). Since its release, the album has achieved several milestones, including becoming a million-seller on Hanteo within three hours of release and a double million-seller in five hours.

Despite his military service, the Golden Maknae maintains his career momentum as fans celebrate his latest accomplishment.

"Let's go higher": Fans pumped for BTS' Jungkook after his latest Circle Chart feat

The Circle Album Chart (formerly Gaon Album Chart), powered by the Korea Music Content Association, a.k.a. KMCA, ranks the 100 most popular albums, single albums, and EPs in South Korea by their physical sales. Not long ago, the Chart rolled out its 'Top 15 Cumulative Album (Physical) Sales in 2023', where GOLDEN clinched the top spot among both male and female soloists, recording sales of 2,702,453 copies.

Moreover, the album even became a double million-seller on Hanteo within five hours of its release, making Jungkook the first and only K-pop soloist in the Chart's history to sell 2 million+ (2,147,389) copies on the first day of the album's launch. At the same time, BTS' Jungkook took home Best Dance Performance Male Solo and Best Collaboration at the 2023 MAMA Awards with Seven (feat. Latto) from the album.

At the 2024 Circle Chart Music Awards, he grabbed Artist Of The Year - Global Streaming for Seven (ft. Latto) - Explicit Version and Artist Of The Year - Digital for Seven (ft. Latto) - Clean Version. Furthermore, he was awarded Artist Of The Year for Physical Album with GOLDEN, making him the first solo artist in four years to receive this honor.

GOLDEN also won Physical Bonsang (Best Album), while Seven won Digital Bonsang (Best Digital Song) at the 38th Golden Disc Awards. Now, with GOLDEN (Weverse Album Ver.) achieving a 2x Platinum record, there are anticipations of seeing how the singer behind Yes or No will perform next.

Here's a peek at how BTS fans, a.k.a. ARMYs, celebrated the win on social media platform X.

In recent news, BTS' Jungkook has surpassed 2.6 billion streams on Spotify with GOLDEN. With this, it stands as the fastest studio album by a K-pop act and the first and only album by a K-pop soloist to accomplish the feat.

