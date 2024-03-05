"He's almost home": Fans frenzied as BTS's Jin posts a countdown on Weverse hinting at his discharge from the military in 100 days

BTS superstar Kim Seokjin aka Jin created an online commotion as he posted a countdown on Weverse. On March 4, 2024, the singer-songwriter wrote "D-100" on Weverse to declare his official discharge from the military in June. He enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022, to fulfill his mandatory service.

Jin enrolled in a front-line South Korean boot camp to start his 18-month military service. He enrolled in the boot camp at Yeoncheon, a hamlet close to the volatile border with North Korea. Nearing his discharge date, fans were enlivened and flooded X with their thoughts.

Jin previously made news when he wished his fan base a Happy New Year. On January 1, 2024, KST, the idol sent a pre-recorded video to BTS's official YouTube page, wishing his fans a new year and requesting that they be patient while he does his required military duty in South Korea, which is set to conclude in a few months.

"Just how fast the night changes": Fans emotional as BTS Jin's homecoming is right around the corner

Daishin Securities, a Korean media outlet, claimed that Jin is expected to release his first solo album in 2024. As of writing this, no more information is available on the subject. It should be noted that neither an announcement nor any speculations have been confirmed by Big Hit Music (now HYBE Labels).

However, this hasn't prevented wildly speculative internet fan fiction. Fans of BTS reacted enthusiastically to the news and were united behind it when it first surfaced on December 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, Amazon Music India shared the tweet of The Astronaut singer's military discharge in 100 days and tweeted in Hindi which translates to "My beloved has come back home."

"Saa-JIN Ji Ghar Aaye"

It is expected that the K-pop group's oldest member will be back between June 10 and 15, 2024. In less than three months, the musician is anticipated to release his debut solo album and engage in various other solo projects. The singer's breakthrough solo single was The Astronaut, which he released on October 28, 2022.

After the Moon singer shared an update on Weverse on March 4, it ignited a fan ruckus on Twitter/X as the BTS ARMY rallied under the viral post and shared their disbelief that it has already been 18 months since he left.

Daishin Securities forecasts stated that scheduled releases—possibly his solo album among others—will fill the void since all BTS members are enlisted as of writing this. The group showed their commitment to sustaining involvement even during times of absence with their pre-enlistment strategic planning, which was designed to minimize the impact on their relationship with fans.

Other members like RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, are probably going to release their solo albums in 2024, but Jin's solo debut was reported to happen once his military duty ended. Additionally, Taehyung's digital solo single FRI(END)S is set to be released on March 15, 2024, KST.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the Awake singer to come back and release new music and participate in various variety shows such as Running Man and celebrity chef Baek Jong-won's The Druken Truth, and more. ARMY is also keen to see if the BTS idol stays true to his word and launches his own alcohol brand.