“Still waiting for you”: Fans rejoice as BTS Jin & J-Hope are expected to return in June and October 2024 respectively

On December 1, Korean media outlet Sports Seoul reported that BTS member Kim Seokjin will be discharged from the military in June 2024. Followed by his bandmate J-Hope who will return in October 2024. As soon as the news surfaced on the internet, the fans of the globally popular group went into an online frenzy.

One of the fans wrote "still waiting for you" on X.

For the unversed, following a suggestion from the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to delay enlistment, BTS had the option to delay recruitment until the year they reached 30 in line with the 2020 revisions to the Military Service Act. However, the remaining four members of BTS have decided to enlist in active service now and have chosen to take back their enlistment deferment.

"OUR FIRST DISCHARGE ARTICLE": Fans rejoiced as they received the first news of Jin and J-hope coming home

On December 1, Sports Seoul recounted the previous report of Star News and reiterated that BTS members Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung would be enlisting on December 11 and Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook would be enlisting on December 12.

Furthermore, the media outlet confirmed that Jimin and Jungkook will be deployed to the frontline recruit training center of the 5th Infantry where Jin is a Training Instructor. In addition, no information on Namjoon's deployment has surfaced.

It is important to note, that HYBE (formerly BigHit Entertainment) has not confirmed any of the abovementioned speculations. Nevertheless, fans are beyond happy as Sports Seoul announced BTS Jin will be coming home in June 2024. This has breathed in new hope in the fandom as the singer left for the military within 10 days after releasing one solo single track The Astronaut.

Fans are busy merry-making as they took to Twitter (now X), "OUR FIRST DISCHARGE ARTICLE" and "jin's gonna give us an album and hobi's going on a tour."

Meanwhile, as per Dispatch, Jimin and Jungkook are reportedly deployed to the South Korean Army's 5th Infantry Division boot camp. Fans speculate that the two BTS members will get their training under The Astronaut singer since he is stationed in the same unit as a Training Instructor.

In a similar vein, News1 and Dispatch both reported on November 30, that Taehyung has applied to enlist in the Special Duty Team (SDT) similar to his friend and actor Park Hyung-sik. Special Duty Team is a task force that reports directly to the President and carries out anti-terrorism missions, and more.

Additionally, Taehyung had expressed how happy he was to have passed his military exam and been selected for the final round during a Layover Listening Party on Station Head. In addition, soldiers who are chosen for the Special Duty Team (SDT) still have to complete demanding training that calls for extraordinary fortitude, tenacity, and endurance.

Korean media outlet Sports Seoul has further noted that during the absence of Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook, and Suga, BTS members Jin and J-Hope would have to pursue solo endeavors to fill the gap.

Due to his shoulder ailment, BTS member Suga aka Min Yoongi, has enrolled in the social services sector. The rapper-songwriter from Haegeum would have to serve for a year and ten months before being released from social service, according to South Korean legislation.