"Sold out King strikes again"— Fans stunned as BTS' Jin's Gucci airport outfit sells out in the US before Milan Fashion Week appearance

BTS’ Jin has once again demonstrated his influence in the fashion industry, as the Gucci outfit he wore at Incheon Airport sold out in the US within hours. On February 23, 2025, the BTS star was spotted at the airport as he departed for Milan to attend Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2025 Fashion Show. The event is set to take place on February 25, 2025, at 11 pm KST.

Jin made an appearance in Gucci’s Cotton Jacquard Jacket ($3500) and matching pants ($2100) with GG Shadow, paired with the Gucci Horsebit 1955 Soft Small Shoulder Bag ($3600), which was customized with his name on the strap.

Shortly after, images and videos of him at the airport went viral, and fans rushed to check out his look. His Gucci outfit sold out on the brand’s official US website.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement, referring to Jin as the "Sold Out King". Many highlighted how every outfit or accessory he wears instantly becomes a trending item. An X user, @chokierbg wrote,

"Already??! Sold out King strikes again."

Some marveled at his impact, noting that luxury brands continue to experience high demand for products associated with him.

"What the helllllllllllll...... That fast?," a fan commented.

"MY SOLD OUT KING," an X user wrote.

"KIM SEOK JIN's IMPACTS AND INFLUENCE," a netizen remarked.

Others lightheartedly teased that despite frequently claiming to be "broke," fans somehow manage to sell out products in record time.

"Armys, you are all lying to say u’ll are broke?," a user added.

"Sold out ?? can somebody adopt me , help out financially cuz i can many of you are millionaires it seems - srs," an X user commented.

".. what do you guys do for living..? I mean professionally..?," a netizen remarked.

BTS' Jin and his collaboration with Gucci

Gucci appointed Jin as their global brand ambassador in August 2024. His partnership with the brand has led to massive sellouts, proving his power as a marketing force.

Previously, when Gucci announced him as an ambassador, their official website in Japan crashed due to overwhelming traffic.

This is not the first time Jin’s endorsement has caused a frenzy. When he became the global ambassador for Fred Jewelry, a bracelet he wore sold out in hours, followed by a high-end necklace worth nearly $100,000 disappearing from stores.

Similarly, his appointment as Alo Yoga’s ambassador in late 2024 led to the brand’s winter jacket selling out immediately. Even his collaborative liquor, IGIN, with chef Baek Jong-won sold out upon pre-order, crashing the GS25 app due to overwhelming demand.

The Epiphany singer's impact also extends to magazine sales. When he appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Korea, the issue sold out almost instantly, ranking among the top three bestsellers in South Korea and Japan.

His collaboration with Gucci further solidified his influence, with all Gucci-related posts featuring him becoming some of the most-liked on the brand’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, surpassing records previously held by international celebrities.

