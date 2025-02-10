On February 9, 2025, BTS' Jin updated his Instagram account with a new post featuring his personalized fluffy jacket from Alo Yoga. The BTS idol’s name was emblazoned on the rear of the jacket in a sizeable font size. BTS’ Jin is the newest ambassador of the athleisure brand Alo Yoga.

This isn’t the first instance of any brand doing customization for Kim Seokjin. Earlier, the luxury fashion house Gucci made a personalized cap featuring his debut solo album’s moniker HAPPY on it.

Fans of BTS' Jin were delighted to see that Alo Yoga made a custom clothing item for the singer. As a result, his fans flooded the internet with their reactions to the singer and his jacket. One user on X commented:

“Another personalized outfit! Jin is so special and well-loved.”

Many other mixed reactions for BTS' Jin’s custom Alo Yoga outfit were seen online. Several people pointed out that Alo Yoga was following Gucci in making personalized clothing for the Running Wild singer.

“Alo back, Jin! Jin getting his stuff monogrammed is very peak elder sibling(in bangtan) behavior. There is going to be no sharing of clothes. The younger ones are grown up and are going to have to get their own.,” a fan commented.

“Alo customizing for Jin following Gucci. Seokjin, you’re so loved,” stated another fan.

“his trend of getting brands to give him items with his name on them,” wrote an admirer.

“Will he be wearing the personalized jacket while filming something??,” commented an admirer.

Some said BTS' Jin was receiving “princess treatment” from Alo Yoga, while others inquired whether the jacket would be offered for sale. Another fan emphasized that everyone loves the idol.

“are we getting that jacket or is just for him,” stated an admirer.

“Everyone loves him. Gucci designed a cap with his name on it and a jacket with his name on it. Oh, the pampering is free.,” stated an admirer.

“The more I look at pictures of Jin, the more I tell myself that this man doesn't age, it's a crazy thing,” a fan said.

BTS' Jin became the ambassador of Alo Yoga in October 2024

On October 17, 2024, Jin was appointed the global ambassador for Alo Yoga, the American quality athletic wear company.

The company announced on Instagram the appointment of their "newest global ambassador," accompanied by images of Jin in two distinct Alo ensembles.

Most recently, on February 4, 2025, EYESMAGAZINE launched a new video advertisement campaign with BTS' Jin as the brand representative for Alo Yoga.

This partnership attracted considerable attention, particularly due to the campaign's subject of "self-love," which reflects the message of BTS' Jin's renowned solo track, Epiphany.

Alo Yoga, started in 2007 in Los Angeles by Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge, is named after "air, land, and ocean," representing the company's attention to environmental sustainability.

The business has acquired popularity for its fashionable and effective sportswear that encourages both physical and emotional well-being.

Kim Seokjin also became the global brand ambassador for Gucci in August 2024. Ever since his appointment, the idol had attended Gucci events, including Summer Spring 2025 women’s show, which was held in September 2024.

