“In his Tom Cruise era”: Fans react as ‘Running Wild’ MV director Lumpens share behind-the-scenes of BTS' Jin’s stunts

On Monday, November 18, Lumpens, the director of BTS' Jin’s recent solo track Running Wild shared a behind-the-scene video of the singer on his Instagram story. Kim Seokjin performed car stunts alone in the video, without using a body double or stuntman. He drove a Mustang for the official music video of Running Wild, the primary track from BTS' Jin's debut solo album HAPPY.

Earlier, in his Weverse live, BTS' Jin talked about this car stunt:

“and then i just drove the car like, whoosh! Whoosh!! like that, and then the mv director was like, "Argh! scary! seokjin-ah slow down!" He added " i was doing it slowly tho", like that, like this~ yeah, ofc i showed him the best drive”

The latest behind-the-scenes clip shared by Lumpens soon went viral. BTS' Jin’s fans were impressed with the singer's car drifting skills. As a result, fans inundated the internet with their praises for Seokjin. Expressing this sentiment, one of them wrote:

“Jin in his Tom Cruise era, doing all the stunts himself”

Many other mixed responses to BTS' Jin’s daring car stunts were seen online. While many said that he can be starred in the Fast and Furious movie series, others called him ‘absolutely incredible.’

“Hello dear @vindiesel in the case you want to add spice to the next "Fast" movie. LOOK! Our Jin from @BTS_twt is a multi talented person with an astounding voice. As you already had an OST with our Jimin maybe a group song or a Jin or j-Hope solo...(Just suggesting hihi)”- remarked a fan.

“I nearly had a heart attack! Kim Seokjin, you’re absolutely incredible at everything you do. How is it that there’s only one Seokjin in the world?”- expressed an admirer.

“every time I think he's hot enough, he proves to me how little i know”- remarked another fan.

After seeing his car drifting in the video, a few BTS’ Jin fans urged him to participate in Need for Speed.

“people said he was lying, but he has those two high performance cars we know nothing about.. kim seokjin what secret life are you leading”- commented another user on X.

“FAST AND THE FURIOUS - Y’ALL HAVE A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO CAST SOMEONE”- wrote another admirer.

“You must mean the director. This man did the same stunt in BTS’ video. Y’all take his pretending to be afraid of things for entertainment too seriously. This man does outdoor sports among other things and he whipped that vehicle like a pro. What are you talking about.”- commented another admirer.

“Forget romcoms I need him in need for speed”- a fan stated.

BTS' Jin’s Running Wild remixes will be released on November 19

BIGHIT Music shared a notification on Weverse stating the release information of BTS' Jin’s Running Wild remixes on November 18. As per the announcement, a total of seven remixes of Running Wild are set to debut on November 19 at 2 PM KST. Here’s a list of the remixes:

Running Wild (Instrumental)

Running Wild (Extended Ver.)

Running Wild (Band Ver.)

Running Wild (Ballad Remix)

Running Wild (Holiday Remix)

Running Wild (Afropop Remix)

Running Wild (UK Garage Remix)

The Running Wild is the main track of Seokjin’s solo album HAPPY, which was released on November 15. This album is made up of six songs, including the main track. The other songs are Another Level, I’ll Be There, Falling, I Will Come to You, and Heart on the Window.

