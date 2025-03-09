“SUPERSTAR” — Fans react as BTS’ Jin generates $10M EMV and becomes #2 Top Influencer at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025

On March 8, 2025, Lefty.io, a luxury brand marketing platform, reported that BTS' Jin generated an Earned Media Value (EMV) of $10 million at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 with just two social media posts. The photos had an engagement rate of 10.19% at interaction levels on Instagram.

Ad

Jin was the second most influential person at Milan Fashion Week. Aespa's Karina took the first position, generating an EMV of $14 million and an 11.92% engagement rate.

On February 25, 2025, the BTS member attended the opening day of Milan Fashion Week as Gucci's brand ambassador. He wore a black leather jacket with a light blue shirt and tie. He complemented his outfit with Gucci's diamond earcuffs and sported a sleek, side-swept hairstyle.

For the uninitiated, EMV is a metric used to assess the dollar value derived from free or organic publicity, including mentions, shares, reviews, or any user-generated content about a brand.

Ad

Trending

For example, if a brand receives 500,000 impressions, with an average CPM of $10 and an adjustment variable of 1.5 (indicating that earned media is 1.5 times more valuable than paid media), the EMV would be 500,000 × (10/1000) × 1.5 = $7,500.

According to Lefty.io, the idol's attendance at Milan Fashion Week in September 2024 significantly boosted Gucci's visibility, reportedly leading to a 196% increase in EMV. His one Instagram post generated an EMV of $7.89 million.

Meanwhile, fans boasted with pride as the BTS member recreated history at the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025. They hailed him as a "SUPERSTAR" and flooded social media with similar comments.

Ad

"MY SUPERSTAR"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans praised the BTS idol's global influence and called him a "GUCCI SUPERSTAR" and a "GUCCI GOLDEN BOY."

"He did so good. We did so good. Congrats to ONLY those who put effort in supporting jin," a fan wrote.

"GUCCI GOLDEN BOY JIN," another fan added.

Meanwhile, others mentioned how important it is to interact with social media posts to drive EMV.

Ad

"Jin did this with ONLY 2 Posts. That's the impact of a Superstar," a fan commented.

"Now you know why we are told to interact with the posts. Interactions are so important," another fan remarked.

BTS' Jin's post-military service activities

Ad

On June 12, 2024, BTS' Jin was officially discharged from his mandatory military service. He soon reconnected with fans by hosting a special event at Jamsil Arena to celebrate BTS' 11th anniversary. During the event, he performed The Astronaut, Super Tun (Extended Version), and Moon in front of 4,000 fans. Additionally, he hugged 1,000 lucky fans out of 4,000.

Following this, on July 15, 2024, he served as a torchbearer for the South Korean delegation. The BTS singer became the first Korean artist to carry the Olympic Flame across the Louvre Pyramid during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ad

In August 2024, he launched RUN JIN, a web variety show that serves as a spin-off of the popular Run BTS! series. The show features the Grammy-nominated musician participating in various activities, either solo or with guest appearances.

The show has featured celebrity guests like BTS' j-hope, UFC fighter and Physical 100 season 2 participant Kim Dong-hyun, YouTuber Kwaktube, entertainer Jonathan, and TXT's Yeonjun & Beomgyu, among others.

Apart from this, he appeared on other reality shows like Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, I Love Everyone ZOO, Salon Drip, Leemujin Service, and The K-Star Next Door hosted by Jonathan. He is also set to appear on Netflix's Kian's Bizarre B&B.

Ad

He also bagged several high-profile brand ambassadorships:

Fred: July 2024

July 2024 Gucci: August 2024

August 2024 Laneige: September 2024

September 2024 Alo Yoga: October 2024

October 2024 Jin Ramen: February 2025

In November 2024, he released his maiden solo mini-album, Happy, consisting of six tracks. The tracks are Falling, Running Wild, Another Level, I will come to you, Heart on The Window (ft. WENDY of Red Velvet), and I'll Be There.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback