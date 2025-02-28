“The aura of a royal” — Fans react as BTS’ Jin gets listed as one of the Best Dressed Celebrities at Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2025 Show

On February 26, 2025, L'OFFICIEL Singapore termed BTS Jin as one of the best-dressed celebrities at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week. The Grammy-nominated singer attended Gucci's Fall/Winter 2025 presentation as its global ambassador on February 25, 2025.

He was dressed in a sleek black leather jacket designed for Gucci with GG logo patchwork, teamed with dark trousers tailored. The light blue shirt and the dark tie offered the just-right balance. His hair, fettered back coupled with Gucci diamond ear cuffs and ear studs, finished his entire look.

Google Trends data further highlighted the Running Wild singer-songwriter's influence, revealing that he was the most searched topic related to Milan Fashion Week 2025 worldwide, particularly in the United States.

Meanwhile, fans voiced their pride in seeing their favorite K-pop idol being praised by Western media houses and publications. One fan wrote on X:

"I love Seokjin's sense of style. Understated elegance. And he has the aura of a royal with that"

Fans took to social media platforms to express their admiration for the BTS idol's Milan appearance.

"Our Jin is the best," a fan wrote.

"he was in fact one of the best dressed," another fan wrote.

"Well deserved... Jin looks so stunning... No words to describe how handsome he is .. Godly visual," another fan added.

More such fan reactions filled X (formerly Twitter).

"That leather jacket owns the runway!" a fan commented.

"He look dashing," another fan shared.

"Handsome and well dressed," another fan said.

BTS' Jin bagged several high-profile brand endorsements after his military discharge

Upon being discharged from compulsory military service in June 2024, the Running Wild singer-songwriter was appointed the first-ever global ambassador for the French jewelry and watch house FRED in July 2024.

In August 2024, the Grammy-nominated musician became the global brand ambassador for the Italian luxury house Gucci. In September 2024, he further made history by becoming the first male global ambassador of the South Korean skincare brand Laneige.

The BTS idol became the face of their campaign for the formula Cream Skin, which made record sales in Q4 2024.

In October 2024, the Epiphany singer-songwriter forayed into the wellness and lifestyle domain by becoming the global ambassador for Alo Yoga, the famous brand devoted to mindfulness and well-being. The deal was announced with an early 2025 campaign celebrating Alo Yoga's first flagship store opening in South Korea in April 2025.

In February 2025, the BTS idol became the global brand ambassador of Jin Ramen, a famous instant noodle brand.

Amidst all this, the BTS singer-songwriter released his debut solo album, Happy, on November 15, 2024.

