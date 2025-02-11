“He’s done it again” — Fans react as BTS' Jin's ambassadorship propels LANEIGE’s global growth and Amorepacific reportedly hits $2.94 billion in sales

On February 11, 2025, Today's Economy reported that after BTS's Jin became the global ambassador for LANEIGE in September 2024, Amorepacific Group experienced significant growth in its overseas business, particularly in Western markets. This resulted in an increase in sales and operating profit.

The media outlet reported that Amorepacific, the parent company of LANEIGE, generated 4.26 trillion KRW (approximately $2.94 billion) in sales and 249.3 billion KRW (around $172 million) in operating profit for 2024. By December 2024, Amorepacific recorded a 20.6% year-over-year rise in revenues, totaling 1.68 trillion KRW or about $1.16 billion.

According to the industry's financial disclosures on February 9, 2025, Amorepacific's sales increased by 5.9%, while operating profit surged by 64.0% compared to the same period last year.

However, the company encountered challenges in the Asian market, with revenue declining by 15% in the December (2023) quarter compared to the previous year and by 11% for all of 2023. Weaker cosmetics sales in Asia, especially in China, and diminished sales in duty-free shops in South Korea were key factors contributing to these results.

Trending

A significant outcome of the company's global rebalancing strategy was that sales in the Americas surpassed those in China for the first time in 2024. The BTS idol's appointment further strengthened LANEIGE's market position in Asia. Fans have praised the singer-songwriter for his global impact and sales prowess.

"He did it for Ottogi and now he’s done it again," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Fans lauded the BTS singer for his global impact:

"jinius cream skin campaign made more money than sm as a whole," a fan wrote.

"As expected, it's KIM SEOKJIN, the SOLD OUT KING," another fan stated.

"BEST BRAND AMBASSADOR," another fan added.

Similar reactions from fans echoed through social media platforms:

"My Xmas gift strategy helped make this happen. All my family & friends faces thank Jin for their Skin Cream & night lip mask," another fan shared.

"AGAIN KIM SEOKJIN IMPACT," another fan added.

More about BTS' Jin being appointed as the global face of LANEIGE

In October 2024, LANEIGE appointed Jin as its new global ambassador, marking the brand's first-ever male face. Following this partnership, LANEIGE launched a global campaign featuring the Grammy-nominated musician for its best-selling product, Cream Skin, under the theme "First Step, Genius Hydration."

The collaboration between the BTS idol and LANEIGE has produced impressive results, particularly in Japan. Amorepacific Corporation reported that following the campaign's launch on October 19, 2024, sales of the Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer surged, with an estimated 84 units sold per hour.

This amounts to over 10,000 units sold within the first five days, highlighting the BTS idol's impact as a brand ambassador.

In other news, the BTS singer released his debut solo album, HAPPY, on November 15, 2024. The album's lead single, Running Wild, entered the Billboard Global 200 at No. 5 on November 27, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback