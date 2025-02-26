“So glad that he spoke up for himself” — BTS’ Jin earns praise for professionally handling overcrowding by reporters at the Gucci FW25 show

On February 25, 2025, BTS member Jin, who is the global brand ambassador for Gucci, attended the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025 Milan Fashion Week. The event will run from February 25 to March 3, 2025.

The Grammy-nominated musician was greeted by a large crowd of reporters and fans when he arrived at Gucci's green carpet. Jin sported a custom Gucci ensemble, including a black leather jacket with matching pants, a light blue shirt, black tie, and earcuffs on his left ear.

Professionally, he requested the reporters to move back a little, ensruing everyone had room to move. Fans and the media liked this considerate move, which displayed his respectful manners in the bustling environment. However, some fans also criticized the paparazzi for not maintaining boundaries, which led to the singer taking this initiative.

As the clip went viral online, fans reacted to the situation, sharing their thoughts. One fan wrote on X:

"I'm so glad that he spoke up for himself because I understand trying to do your job or whatever but you don't have to stand in their face like that, especially with all of those flashes going off."

Fans took to social media platforms to express their admiration for Jin's appearance and handling of the situation.

"One of his trait that i love so much is that he never shy away from setting boundaries. if he dont want to, he'll say it. if he wants to do something, he'll say it. love it so much," a fan wrote.

"This is so intense. So proud of him for asking for them to move back and even coming back to it to say "they're not actually moving". That's a lot. That's a lot, you magnetic boundary setting beautifulness. You've worked so hard," another fan said.

"The king of setting boundary. I actually learned from him how to express myself for self preservation," another fan added.

Fans shared their similar experience with overcrowded places and lauded the BTS singer for standing up for himself.

"Standing up for yourself in a foreign environment is super difficult. I’m glad he knows he can (and should) stand up for himself when he feels uncomfortable. Looking at how they crowded around him… made even me feel uneasy through a screen," a fan commented.

"As someone with social anxiety, this is really making me feel uneasy and uncomfortable. We all know how he feels about meeting new people or being at public events, I'm glad that he openly expressed his discomfort," another fan said.

"The first picture itself made me think this is insane. I'm so glad he's setting boundaries and speaking up for himself. Of course, he's Kim Seokjin, but still, people need to give them some space. I am really proud of him. He is amazing," another fan added.

BTS' Jin's activities following his military discharge

Following his discharge from mandatory military service on June 12, 2024, Kim Seok-jin, widely known as Jin from BTS, engaged in music releases, brand ambassadorships, and engaging with fans through various platforms.

His discharge coincided with the eve of BTS' 11th group anniversary. Upon his release from the Republic of Korea Army's 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon-gun County, he was welcomed by his band members—RM, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They all took leave from their military duties to greet him.

Jin became the global ambassador for FRED, Gucci, LANEIGE, and Alo Yoga in July, August, September, and October, respectively.

On October 25, 2024, he released I'll Be There from his debut mini-album, Happy. This pop-rock track signified a departure from his previous ballad-centric work like Epiphany, Moon, Abyss, and more.

His solo album, Happy, was dropped on November 15, 2024, comprising six tracks that blend upbeat melodies with introspective lyrics.

The songs are:

Running Wild

Another Level

Falling

Heart on the Window with Wendy of Red Velvet

I'll Be There

I will come to you

Running Wild debuted at #35 on the US Billboard Hot 100, and Happy secured the fourth spot on the Billboard 200. The album earned platinum status in Japan and triple platinum in South Korea.

Furthermore, BTS' Jin ventured into television with his web variety show, Run Jin. Premiering on August 13, 2024, the series serves as a spin-off of the popular Run BTS, featuring the musician participating in diverse activities.

The show airs weekly on YouTube (BANGTANTV) and has featured guests like TXT's Yeonjun & Beomgyu, BTS' j-hope, UFC star Kim Dong-hyun, and more.

Run Jin episode 23 was aired on February 25, 2025, on YouTube and featured famous entertainer Jonathan.

