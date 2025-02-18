“Everything is so precious & heartwarming” — Fans swoon as BTS’ Jin surprises j-hope with a birthday celebration with staff

On February 18, j-hope, whose real name is Jung Hoseok, celebrated his 29th birthday. He shared several video clips on Instagram stories where fans saw how BTS' Jin surprised the ARSON rapper-songwriter with a special birthday celebration along with BIGHIT MUSIC staff.

Unbeknownst to j-hope, Jin had orchestrated a surprise to commemorate his birthday. As j-hope entered the practice room, he was caught off guard as the staff brought a beautifully decorated cake. Following this, the lights were turned on, and Jin handed a bouquet of flowers to j-hope and hugged him.

Staff members, who were in on the surprise, joined in the celebration, singing birthday wishes and capturing the heartfelt moments on camera. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and camaraderie, highlighting the familial environment that BTS and their team have cultivated over the years.

Fans expressed their admiration for the members' close-knit relationship and the lengths they go to support one another. One fan wrote on X,

"The way Jinnie & hobi hugged , the staff wishing hobi, Jinnie with bouquet, pls everything is so precious & heartwarming. Hobi deserves the world & all the love."

Fans expressed their happiness watching Jin celebrate j-hope's birthday in person after two years. Jin was enlisted in the military from December 2022 till June 2024, while Hoseok from April 2023 to October 2024.

"Seokjin is so rich kdrama boyfriend coded and hobi is his princess," a fan wrote.

"So the flowers were from Jin??? Awww, the man that you are, Seokjinnie. MY BELOVED 2SEOK," another fan wrote.

"WHY AM I SO EMOTIONAL," another fan added.

More similar reactions flooded social media.

"They look so good and happy," a fan reacted.

"Whenever hobi pulls jin in for a hug in any occasion it seems like he’s about to passionately kiss him," another fan joked.

"IM NOT OKAY, MY 2SEOK SO HAPPY!" another fan added.

BTS' j-hope's upcoming solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE details

BTS' j-hope announced his first solo world tour, titled HOPE ON THE STAGE, set to commence in 2025. This announcement comes on the heels of his completion of mandatory military service in October 2024, marking a significant milestone in his solo career.

The HOPE ON THE STAGE tour is slated to kick off with a three-night residency at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, starting on February 28, 2025. Following these inaugural performances, the BTS rapper will embark on an extensive journey across North America and Asia, covering a total of 31 dates.

The tour will feature performances in major cities, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Manila, Jakarta, and more.

Promoted by Live Nation, this leg comprises 12 dates, commencing with back-to-back shows at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on March 13 and 14, 2025. Additional performances are scheduled in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, and Oakland.

Notably, the Oakland Arena will host concerts on March 31 and April 1, offering West Coast fans ample opportunity to witness his live performance.

Tickets for the HOPE ON THE STAGE tour will be available through a tiered sales approach via Ticketmaster. The ARMY MEMBERSHIP presale kicked off on January 22, 2025, at 3 p.m. local time.

Following this, the general public onsale commenced on January 23, 2025, at 3 p.m. local time, with tickets accessible via Live Nation's official website.

In other news, j-hope is also set to drop a new project in March 2025. Details of the project are yet to be disclosed.

