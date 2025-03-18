"He's so cute"- Fans go gaga over BTS' Jin's Super Tuna dance challenge

On March 10, 2025, BTS' Jin did a little Super Tuna Dance challenge during his live broadcast on the South Korean social media platform Weverse for the BTS Island Live with Jin: WWH in the SEOM. The male artist donned a blue colored striped t-shirt and a fish-shaped headband as he performed the choreography of his solo song.

Subsequently, the clip from the live broadcast circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Fans could not stop gushing over the male artist' latest activity and an X user tweeted:

"He is so cute."

The fandom mentioned that they miss Super Tuna Jin. Many also assured BTS' Jin that ARMYs would always be there for the male artist.

"Miss u a lot, Super Tuna Jin," a fan reacted.

"Thank you, Jin, for your endless love. ARMY will always be here, waiting for you with open arms," a fan shared.

"Jin’s love for ARMY is constant. He always makes sure we know how much we mean to him, and we love him endlessly for it," a fan commented.

Many internet users expressed their desire to see BTS' Jin singing more such songs like Super Tuna in the future.

"Omg in looks so adorable and cute, can't wait to see him doing more such songs like super tuna in future," an X user reacted.

"Why this man is becoming more cute," an user wrote.

"So much cute," repeated another fan.

Jin first released Super Tuna on December 4, 2021, as a gift to fans on his 29th birthday. The fun and quirky song ranked first on YouTube's World Popular Music Video for eight consecutive days. Later in October 2024, a new extended version of Super Tuna was released with a new music video.

BTS' Jin graced the recent Fred event

On March 13, 2025, BTS' Jin attended the Monsieur Fred Ideal Light High Jewelry event photo call at the Chosun Palace in Seoul, South Korea. Subsequently, he attended the brand's gala dinner at the same location.

It promoted the high jewelry collection Monsieur Fred Ideal Light. Jin was spotted at the event with the CEO of Fred Vincent Reynes. The idol was declared as the global ambassador for the timepiece brand in July 2024, through the official website. The brand greeted him with warm words and added:

"As a true generational symbol, he has made a global impact with his talent and personality, continuing to inspire millions of fans worldwide. Both considerate and committed, with a perpetual smile and a great sense of humor, the eternal lover of life perfectly embodies the spirit of Maison FRED."

The greeting further reads:

"Jin's radiant personality and contemporary, casual chic style chime with the modernity and individuality of Maison FRED creations. His collaboration with The Sunshine Jeweler promises to shine with a unique sparkle."

In recent news, the male artist released his solo debut album, Happy, on November 15, 2025, through BigHit Music.

