"A person of exceptional elegance and character" — FRED's CEO Vincent Reynes praises BTS' Jin and reveals reason behind appointing him as ambassador

On March 21, 2025, Chosun Ilbo reported that FRED's CEO, Vincent Reynes, praised BTS' Jin and hailed him as a man of "exceptional elegance and character."

Reynes revealed that the Grammy-nominated musician's approach to life mirrors Maison FRED's ethos closely. This is the reason that the French luxury jewelry brand broke its 88-year tradition and appointed BTS' Kim Seokjin as its first-ever global ambassador.

“It’s essential for an ambassador to align with the brand’s values and DNA. However, being famous or having a large social media following alone is not enough. Jin is not only a globally renowned singer but also a person of exceptional elegance and character,” CEO Vincent Reynes said.

CEO Reynes continued,

“Jin is charismatic, energetic, and possesses a strong yet open-hearted personality. His approach to life aligns closely with Fred’s aesthetics and progressive spirit, making him the perfect representative to further amplify Fred’s values.”

More about BTS' Jin and FRED's partnership and the brand's latest Ideal Light High Jewelry Gala

Maison FRED, established in 1936 by Fred Samuel, has long been synonymous with innovation and a vibrant zest for life. The brand's legacy, often referred to as "The Sunshine Jeweler," stems from Samuel's perception of light and its "joie de vivre."

Over the decades, FRED has been celebrated for its modern designs that resonate with a sense of freedom and casual sophistication. The decision to collaborate with Jin aligns seamlessly with this heritage.

Valérie Samuel, FRED's Vice President and Artistic Director, expressed her enthusiasm with MEN's FOLIO about making Jin the global brand face in July 2024. Valérie Samuel said,

"His radiant energy, artistic qualities, values, and high standards constantly push him to excel, strongly resonating with those of our Maison and our founder Fred Samuel, with whom he shares an unwavering optimism and joie de vivre."

On March 13, 2025, FRED hosted its Monsieur Fred Ideal Light High Jewelry Gala Dinner. The BTS musician made a surprising entry as the brand's global face. The event was attended by 160 exclusive guests, including the BTS idol, Kim Hye-soo, Cha Seung-won, Pak Se-ri, Oh Sang-wook, actress Lee Sung-kyung, and more.

The event showcased the Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly-inspired collection and also the Force 10 collection, which is inspired by the Hollywood classic Pretty Woman. These collections were displayed alongside Monsieur Fred Ideal Light High Jewelry collection.

The event's exclusive collection featured the Endless Horizon Cocktail Ring, the Endless Horizon Short Techless, the Blazing Audacity Ring, the Exalting Joy Ring, and the Bright Vitality necklace.

The Bright Vitality necklace was inspired by the Palermo Botanical Garden in Buenos Aires. The necklace adorns a 3.73-carat and a 4.76-carat emerald, obtained from the Muzo mine in Colombia.

Meanwhile, Jin sported the Bright Vitality necklace and the Exalting Joy Ring from the exclusive Monsieur Fred Ideal Light High Jewelry collection.

In other news, the BTS idol released his debut solo mini-album, Happy, in November 2024. The EP consists of six songs that were co-written by him. The tracklist includes Running Wild, Falling, Heart on the Window (ft. Wendy of Red Velvet), I'll Be There, I will come to you, and Another Level.

