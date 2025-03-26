"Can't believe he isn't a professional"— Fans swoon over BTS' Jin's 'Tuna Movement' during Fencing Game in Run Jin episode

On March 25, 2025, BTS' Jin used the tactic of a Tuna Movement from the choreography of the track Super Tuna, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The Run Jin episode 27 was uploaded on the official BANGTAN TV with the title, Fencing Guys. The segment featured the guest Fencer Oh Sang-uk.

During the game, the male artist deliberately used Tuna steps to fight with the guest. Subsequently, he won the play after using the same act again and again. The video of him executing it circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom.

"can't believe he isn't a professional," an X user tweeted.

The fandom mentioned BigHit Music editors were on another level. They could not stop talking about the tuna movements he used during the fencing game.

"That’s what I noticed more...BH editors are truly on another level," a fan reacted.

"I was dying throughout this ep and the editors captions omg," a fan shared.

"he’s ridiculous but he makes his opponents so confused it actually works," a fan commented.

Many internet users mentioned that BTS' Jin's Super Tuna style was unique.

"It's actually funny when in the end if the ep Sang-uk says he'll try this during competitions because there was a french fencer during the olympics who became viral for doing such moves (it was more like little jumps) and he ended up winning the third place lol," a user reacted.

"2 gold medalist Olympians on Run Jin promoting their sports, and doing good, clean fun w/ Seokjin!!!! Plus, a girl fencer who is could be another Korean gold medalist Olympian in the future," a user shared.

"Flapping tuna step attacks.. Bro is fencing like no other," a user commented.

BTS' Jin released the studio album, Happy

On November 15, 2024, BTS' Jin released the solo debut album Happy through BigHit Music. Running Wild served as the title track of the record. It featured six tracks— Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (feat. Wendy), and I Will Come to You.

According to the Hanteo Chart, the album sold over 852,409 copies on its first day of release. The title track made its official debut at no.8 on Spotify's daily Global Top Songs chart, with 4,936,542 streams.

In recent news, the Running Wild singer was featured in Vogue Japan's new pictorial featuring FRED's latest collection, Force 10.

