5 YG Entertainment songs that were banned by KBS 

KBS, also known as the Korean Broadcasting System, is one of South Korea's renowned television and radio broadcasts. It has been popular for organizing and hosting prominent music programs. With functioning comes responsibilities and many other duties.

Ad

Apart from releasing and distributing the Korean Broadcasting System, its review board sometimes bans songs and music videos that violate its rules and regulations. They decide after a thorough examination and review process.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, the broadcasting network banned multiple songs by artists associated with YG Entertainment. Listed below are five popular tracks that were banned by the network.

5 songs banned by KBS of YG artists: BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, 2NE1, and others

1) BIGBANG's FXXK IT

BIGBANG's track "FXXK IT" was banned by the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) for featuring language that was deemed unsuitable for television. The network deemed the lyrics to be 'inappropriate'. It included the slang word 'Yangachi,' which translates to 'thug.'

Ad

Ad

FXXK IT was released on December 13, 2016, through YG Entertainment. It is an electro hip-hop track that was unveiled alongside Last Dance and the group's third studio album, Made.

2) 2NE1's I'M BUSY

Ad

KBS, banned 2NE1's track I'M BUSY because it used the word "Babo." The word directly translates to "fool" or "dumb." The track I'M BUSY was released as part of the band's debut studio album, To Anyone. It was released on September 9, 2010, through YG Entertainment.

3) BLACKPINK's Kill This Love

KBS banned BLACKPINK's Kill This Love for allegedly violating South Korea's stringent road traffic act and riles. In the song's music video, one of the members, Rosé, was spotted driving the vehicle at high speed without a seatbelt. She was also filmed standing in the middle of the road.

Ad

Featuring BLACKPINK (Image via @blackpink/Instagram)

For those unversed, BLACKPINK released its third extended play, Kill This Love, on April 5, 2019. It was unveiled through YG Entertainment. It featured five hit tracks, including Kill This Love, Don't Know What To Do, Kick It, Hope Not, and Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du.

Ad

4) Jennie's Mantra

KBS banned BLACKPINK's Jennie's Mantra due to Article 46 of South Korea. The article limited the display of advertising effects that were available in the track's music video.

Featuring BLACKPINK's Jennie (Image via @jennierubyjane/Instagram)

BLACKPINK's Jennie released Mantra as her first English digital single on October 11, 2024. The dance and pop track was unveiled through ODD ATELIER and Kakao Entertainment, respectively.

Ad

5) BABYMONSTER's CLIK CLAK

KBS, aka Korean Broadcasting Service, banned BABYMONSTER's CLIK CLAK for displaying luxury products, including Maybach, Cartier, and Ferrari, in their music video.

Featuring BABYMONSTER (Image via YGBABYMONSTER/X)

CLIK CLAK served as one of the title tracks for BABYMONSTER's first studio album, Drip. It was released on November 1, 2024, through YG Entertainment. It featured other tracks, including Clik Clak, Drip, Love, Maybe, Really Like You, Billionaire, Love In My Heart, Some Up in Tokyo, Forever, and Batter Up (remix).

Ad

The network banned many other tracks, including BLACKPINK's Pink Venom, Boombayah, MOBB's Full House, and others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback