BLACKPINK's Jisoo drops new still cuts for upcoming AMORTAGE vinyl set

On March 20, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo's agency BLISSOO dropped the still cuts and announced the female artist's upcoming AMORTAGE vinyl set. The record label revealed the two versions, including Pink and Heart, respectively.

In the newly released images, the K-pop idol sat on a cloud with her hands wrapped around her face. She had wings behind her back and donned an all-white ensemble.

The AMORTAGE Vinyl version featured multiple contents, including a Gatefold, Vinyl, Photobook, Sticker, and Poster. Pre-orders for the record started on March 20, 2025, and it will be released on May 30, 2025. The set has been available for purchase on multiple online stores, including Weverse shop, YG Select, Beatroad online, and others.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo released her first mini-album AMORTAGE

BLACKPINK's Jisoo released her first mini album, AMORTAGE, on February 14, 2025, through BLISSOO and Warner Records, respectively.

The record featured several tracks, including Intro from Jisoo (Love, Jisoo ed.only), Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, Hugs & Kisses, Earthquake (English Ver.) (English Bonus Track ed.only), and Earthquake (Sam Feldt Remix).

The physical album was available for purchase in six versions, including Purple, Black, App (KiT), Reels (NFC), and Vinyl Versions (Pink and Heart). Following the release of AMORTAGE, it made its debut at the number one position on the domestic Circle Digital Chart.

The female artist embarked on the fanmeet titled, 'Soo in Love in Seoul' for the promotional activities of her album AMORTAGE. She further organized a tour, Lights, Love, Action! in Asia.

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jisoo has been appearing in the ongoing zombie and romance drama Newtopia alongside Park Jeong-min. The eight-episode series is available to watch on Coupang Play. She's playing the role of the female protagonist, Kang Young-joo, in the series.

Female K-pop has been known for other shows, including Arthdal Chronicles, Snowdrop, The Producers, Part-Time Idol, and more. She made a cameo appearance as a Korean traditional fairy in the 2023 film Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman.

Moreover, she is gearing up to make her big screen debut as Lee Ji-hye in the much-anticipated movie The Prophet Omniscient Reader. The project features a star-studded cast, including Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, and other actors.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo will star in the upcoming drama Boyfriend on Demand alongside Seo In-guk, directed by Kim Jung-shik. The 10-episode series has no confirmed release date yet.

