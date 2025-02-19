BLACKPINK's Jisoo reveals go-to karaoke genre, favorite movie, and more in the latest episode of KODE's ‘Cell Phone Code’ with Jung Ho-yeon

BLACKPINK's Jisoo revealed her go-to karaoke genre, favorite movie, and other details in the episode of KODE's Cell Phone Code with the Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon. She disclosed that she liked band music and sang only ballads at karaoke.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The artist further shared that her go-to Karaoke songs, including Choi Yuri's Forest and Jung Seunghwan's Snowman. She described how she would get a single room while visiting the place with her friends to fulfill her desires.

"I book a separate room just for myself. I had to escape to the next room so I could sing what I wanted to sing peacefully. Song selection overlaps with the friends. Everyone wants to sing the same song. And then I'll do the first verse, you take the second. Even the best part overlaps. At this point, we're like, Let's just go solo. We sing on our own," she said.

Ad

BLACKPINK's Jisoo shared about her favorite movie on the KODE's ‘Cell Phone Code’

The K-pop idol shared her playlist with Jung Ho-yeon, which featured many prominent artists, such as Billie Eilish on KODE's Cell Phone Code. Jisoo's playlist included:

Someday by The Strokes Pacifier by Catfish and the Bottlemen Sanctuary by Joji Don't Look Back in Anger by Oasis Kathleen by Catfish and the Bottlemen Ode To The Mets by The Strokes No Halo by Sorority Noise Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish

Ad

BLACKPINK's Jisoo disclosed that Pride & Prejudice was her favorite movie. It featured Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. During the show, the Earthquake singer provided Jung Ho-yeon with a fish-shaped bread filled with cream. Subsequently, the latter revealed that it was her first time trying out the dish. In response, the K-pop idol confessed that she loved making and preparing the snack.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The duo further shared the fun stories of meeting each other at multiple events. Jung Ho-yeon disclosed a funny story, where she was drunk and thanked Jisoo even when they were not close. The duo shared about many topics, which made them giggle and elated.

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jisoo released her much-anticipated mini-album Amortage on February 14, 2025, through BLISSOO and Warner Records. It was distributed by YG Plus. The record featured four tracks, including Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses. It was produced by Jisoo, Jack Brady (THE WAVYS), and Jordan Roman (THE WAVYS).

Ad

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is currently starring in the ongoing zombie-themed drama Newtopia. It is slated for release on February 7, 2025, at 20:00 Korean Standard Time. The fantasy and romance series is available to stream on Coupang Play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback