"Finest K-Pop male idol in the industry"- Fans swoon over BTS' Jungkook's latest Calvin Klein pictorials 

On February 17, 2025, the fashion photographer Zoo Yoo-hyun shared the new pictorials featuring BTS' Jungkook donning exquisite outfits from Calvin Klein on his official Instagram account. The male artist donned a denim jacket paired with a white tee and dark blue jeans. He complemented his look with a few accessories, including necklaces, rings, and earrings, and had a lip piercing.

The photographer dropped two unseen pictures of BTS' Jungkook. Subsequently, the male artist's new look for the American brand circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop swooning over the idol's appearance, and an X user tweeted:

"He's literally the finest kpop male idol in the industry .. whew."

The fandom stated that Calvin Klein and BTS' Jungkook was a match made in heaven. They could not stop swooning over his charisma and style. Many also mentioned that he was the most iconic brand ambassador.

"Oh so a photographer working for CK Korea shared these new(not new but we haven't seen them before)pictures on his Insta ‍thank you CK My GORGEOUS Jungkook you are so handsome,my love Aaaaa the pouty lips!!!! So kissable,"- a fan reacted.

"Jungkook and Calvin Klein, a match made in style heaven. He is the best, hottest and most iconic brand ambassador ever,"- a fan shared.

"OMG! Jungkook's Calvin Klein pics just dropped and I'm deceased! He's literally glowing! Our maknae effortlessly embodies Calvin Klein's aesthetic, showcasing his charisma and style. JEON JUNGKOOK THE BEST CALVIN KLEIN MODEL,"- a fan commented.

"handsome?? this is a beauty so profound, it disarms. with grace in every line and curves. you, sir, are beauty in every nerve,"- a fan mentioned.

Many fans also mentioned that BTS' Jungkook's unofficial pictures had more impact than Calvin Klein's formal campaign. Some fans also expressed their longing for the artist.

"When Jungkook unofficial photos will have more impact than any current Calvin Klein campaign,"- a user reacted.

"I leave twt for a handful of hrs & come back to new Jungkookie Calvin Klein photos?! *screams & faints* goodness gracious, the b&w winking one thank you JK,"- a user shared.

"haven’t seen his face since december and getting old pictures of him from a style he had before he enlisted literally in tears i miss him so so so bad 4 months can’t come soon ENOUGH,"- a user mentioned.

"I guess CK saw that Jungkook's CK campaigns are trending every two days so they decided to give us a little gift as a sign of appreciation Thank you,CK Ah Jungkook you are so handsome,my love!!!hot hot hot,"- a user commented.

BTS' Jungkook shared a heartfelt letter on Weverse

BTS' Jungkook took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, sharing a heartfelt letter on January 15, 2025. He questioned them if he was healthy or not. He talked about the weather being gloomy and the days when he would get annoyed at himself. He elaborated that whenever he imagined taking a photo with ARMYs, a smile would pop up across his lips. He added, as translated by @BTStranslation__:

"Today's weather looks rather gloomy. It's still far but at this point, it seems like there are an increasing number of days when I get annoyed at myself. It's a night with a lot on my mind. Sometimes I imagine a taking photo with ARMYs and me together. With the smile that spreads across my lips right away, makes me feel happy."

He further explained that he has never forgotten ARMYs and added, as translated by X user @BTStranslation__:

"My feelings towards ARMYs and the fact that the owner of the pencil writing my story has been you; I never forget it. Which means that I'm well aware of what I have to do for that. Even though I know, I'm a bit impatient and looking forward to it and also little anxious, I guess. Still since I've written a few characters, I guess it'll be okay to not be trapped in notions. Just.. I think of you guys terribly way too much, I just want you guys to know that. I don't want anything else heh."

BTS' Jungkook is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

