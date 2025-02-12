"MY SOUL JUST ASCENDED"- Fans react as EXO's Kai goes live following his military discharge 

EXO's Kai went for a live broadcast on the official channel of YouTube following his military discharge on February 10, 2025. The latest video was titled Kai: Happily Ever After. He has concluded his 21 months of duty as a social service worker.

During the live broadcast, the male artist interacted with his fans for the first time in almost two years. He expressed his gratitude to the fans who have waited for him. The K-pop idol also revealed his plans for his much-anticipated solo album and hinted at a concert. He also mentioned that the upcoming track was good.

Trending

EXO's Kai also took several dance challenges, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. He grooved to Igloo by Kiss of Life, EXO's First Snow, and other tracks.

The male artist's live broadcast went viral among the fandom. They expressed excitement and elation about his much-awaited comeback to the entertainment industry.

"OMFG KAI IS BACK AHHHHHHH MY SOUL JUST ASCENDED BRB SCREAMING INTO THE VOID," an X user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The fandom stated that they were ecstatic to see EXO's Kai return as a healthy and happy person. They observed that he did not change a bit. Many also mentioned that his laugh made them happy.

"Idk but watching Kai's live today feels like he never left. Those 2 long years of waiting just vanished just by seeing him there all giggling and happy for coming back as EXO's Kai and coming back to EXO Ls. It feels like I just watched your aKAIve live stream yesterday lol. Thank you Kai for coming back to us healthy and still the same happy pill to EXO Ls. I love you, Nini," a fan reacted.

"Jongin getting all shy and giggling his high-pitched laugh while making his grand entrance down the stairs with a bouquet in hand — Kai is really back and he hasn’t changed one bit," a fan shared.

"Cannot think of a male idol who just so genuinely loves his job more than Kai tbh, just look at that smile," a fan mentioned.

"There are no words to describe how happy I am to have Kai back! Honestly his love is just the thing I needed right now because as y’all know I’ve been struggling a lot recently so seeing his smiling face and hearing his laugh instantly made me feel better," a fan commented.

Internet users extended support for the upcoming album or single of EXO's Kai. They added that since the "King of K-Pop" was back, they would do everything to stream the record. Many fans complimented his dance challenges during the live broadcast.

"we will be all buying, streaming and supporting the king of kpop's highly anticipated comeback," a user reacted.

"Kai is finally here. His first live appearance stylish as always, with that adorable smile. We missed you so much," a user shared.

"He ate and left no crumbs. Dancing this good after 2 years and learning it in 1 minute. No one is like you king," a user mentioned.

"Kai's got the moves! He killed it dancing to 'Igloo' by Kiss of Life," a user commented.

More about EXO's Kai

The South Korean rapper, singer, and songwriter Kai is a member of the band EXO. He is also part of the sub-unit EXO-K and the K-pop group Super M, respectively. He was disclosed as the first member of the band. The male artist made his official debut with the group and sub-unit on April 9, 2012, with the mini album Mama. It was released through SM Entertainment and KMP Holdings.

The record includes six tracks: Mama, What is Love, History, Angels, Two Moons, and Machine. He made his solo debut with the self-titled mini-album on November 30, 2020. The record featured six tracks, including Mmmh, Nothing On Me, Amnesia, Reason, Rise or Die, and Hello Stranger.

He has been credited with the release of multiple records, including Peaches, Rover, Kai, and others. He has appeared in multiple dramas, including Choco Bank, Spring Has Come, The Miracle We Met, and others.

In recent news, SM Entertainment shared that EXO's Kai would release his new fourth mini-album in the second quarter of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback