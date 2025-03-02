BLACKPINK's Jisoo reveals details about tickets for her upcoming '2025 JISOO ASIA TOUR: LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTION'

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has revealed ticket details for her upcoming 2025 JISOO ASIA TOUR: LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTION in Bangkok. She would organize the event at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Exhibition Hall 1-2, Bangkok, Thailand, on March 15, 2025. Through this solo fan-con tour, the artist aims to interact with her fans and deliver unforgettable performances.

The general ticket sales began on March 2, 2025, at 10:00 am Korean Standard Time and were available for purchase via the ThaiTicketMajor official website. Ticket prices vary based on seating location, as provided below:

THB 7,500

THB 6,500

THB 6,000

THB 5,500

THB 4,500

THB 3,500

THB 2,800

For those unversed, the artist recently wrapped up her first solo fan concert in Seoul, South Korea, on February 14, 2025. She held 'FAN MEET-UP 'Soo In Love: With every heartbeat, a story unfolds' at CGV Cheongdam Cinecity, 323 Dosan-Daero, Kangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea, at 6 pm and 8 pm Korean Standard Time, respectively.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo to visit Manila, Hong Kong, Hanoi, and other regions for her solo world tour

As part of BLACKPINK's Jisoo's first Asia tour, the artist would visit multiple regions, including Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Hong Kong, Macau, Hanoi, Bangkok, and other locations. The event would be presented in a cinematic format, aligning with the concept of her first mini-album, Amortage.

In recent news, BLACKPINK's Jisoo released her first solo mini-album, Amortage, on February 14, 2025, through BLISSOO and Warner Records. The record features six tracks, including Intro from Jisoo (Love, Jisoo ed. only), Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, Hugs & Kisses, and Earthquake (English Ver.) (English Bonus Track ed.only). The physical album is available in four versions, Purple, Black, Reels (NFC), and App (KiT).

Expand Tweet

Moreover, she is currently starring in the ongoing zombie-themed series Newtopia alongside Park Jeong-min. The show premiered on February 7, 2025, through Coupang TV. The drama features a star-studded cast, including Jisoo, Park Jeong-min, Im Sung-jae, Kim Joon-han, Kang Young-seok, and Lee Hak-joo. It is directed by Yoon Sung-hyun and penned by screenwriters Ji Ho-jin and Han Jin-won.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo plays the role of Kang Yeong-ju in Newtopia. Yeong-ju struggles with her romantic feelings and has trouble solving the issues following her break-up with Jae-yun (played by Park Jeong-min). However, she suddenly finds herself in the middle of a zombie outbreak, forcing her to reunite with her ex.

Jisoo is also set to feature in Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy, which is slated to premiere in 2025. The film features a star-studded cast, including Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, Nana, Shin Seung-ho, and others.

