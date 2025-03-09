"DESERVED!" — Fans react as BTS' j-hope's 'Sweet Dreams' becomes 1st song by K-pop soloist in 2025 to hit #1 on Oricon Daily Digital Singles Chart

On March 9, 2025, @ThePopCore reported that BTS' j-hope topped the Oricon Daily Digital Singles Chart with his latest single, Sweet Dreams, featuring Grammy-winning R&B artist Miguel. This marks the first time this year that a K-pop solo artist topped the prestigious Japanese chart.

Sweet Dreams was released at 2 PM KST on March 7, 2025. A rich mix of soul-pop and R&B, the song explores the ebbs and flows of love. It serves as a serenade, expressing the pure desire to be in love and to love, with j-hope expressing the feeling of falling in love as akin to a "sweet dream."

By March 8, Sweet Dreams climbed to No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 79 countries, including the US, the UK, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. The music video also garnered over 5.3 million views on YouTube by March 9, 2025.

Fans, commonly identified as ARMY, took to social media to celebrate j-hope's latest accomplishments. One fan tweeted:

"SO DESERVED!!!! IT'S SUCH A GOOD SONG!!!!"

Fans expressed their delight over the BTS rapper's first-ever instance of topping the Oricon chart.

"Omg finally we can give this for hobi," a fan wrote.

"Finally. Please stay at #1 longer," another fan wrote.

"Oh my gosh, amazing job US/PR ARMYs!!! First Korean artist of 2025 to get a #1 on US iTunes!!" another fan added.

More similar fan tweets flooded X:

"AHHH LETS GO US ARMY IM SO HAPPY," a fan said.

"Japanese armys are taking over," another fan wrote.

"Finally all the members have debuted at #1 on worldwide itunes chart. Congratulations hobi & thank you armys," another fan added.

BTS' j-hope opens 2025 Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes ahead of his first solo world tour

Earlier, on January 23, 2025, BTS' j-hope took the stage at La Défense Arena in Paris, inaugurating Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes with his debut performance. This esteemed charity event, organized by France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, aimed to raise funds for hospitalized children and teenagers.

During his Weverse livestream on January 23, j-hope shared that France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, personally asked him to open the show.

This marked his first musical appearance at the arena since finishing his military service in October 2024. With about 35,000 fans present, the arena was filled with purple lights from BTS' official light sticks, known as ARMY BOMBs.

The release of Sweet Dreams coincides with j-hope's first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage, which kicked off with a three-night concert in Seoul from February 28 to March 2, 2025. During these shows, the idol surprised fans with a live performance of Sweet Dreams ahead of its official release.

The tour is set to cover 31 shows across 15 cities, with major stops in North America and Asia. The show will take place in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Manila, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, and more.

Fans are recommended to check Ticketmaster and LIVE Nation alongside BIGHIT MUSIC's website for more tour dates, venues, and tickets.

