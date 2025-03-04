“The biggest tour of the decade did that!” — Fans react as BTS’ j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE Seoul concert earns 5-star from NME

BTS' j-hope's solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, began with a three-night spectacle at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025. On March 3, 2025, the concerts received a five-star review from NME.

For the uninitiated, NME is a British music, film, gaming, and culture website. It primarily reviews music and artistry.

j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE Seoul concert marked his return to live performances after completing military service in October 2024. He showcased his solo discography and debuted his unreleased track Sweet Dreams (ft. Miguel).

NME praised the concert’s dynamic visuals and choreography, highlighting how dancers in black moved on black-and-white-tiled blocks during More, creating an illusion reminiscent of M.C. Escher.

After NME's article went viral on the internet, fans boasted with pride over reading high praises for the Grammy-nominated rapper. One fan wrote on X:

"The biggest tour of the decade did that!"

The BTS ARMY expressed their pride and admiration across social media platforms.

"YOU CAN EXPECT NOTHING LESS THAN A 5-STAR SHOW FROM J-HOPE," a fan wrote.

"Every BTS member from AgustD/Suga to Jhope who've embarked on a solo tour has gotten a 5/5 star perfect score rating frim NME! @BTS_twt are world-class megastars! WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU!!!" another fan wrote.

"Deserved. He may be the hardest working man in the music industry rn," another fan added.

Some fans even hailed the BTS rapper-songwriter as a "legend."

"As it should! His concerts are incredible. The scenery, the set list, the choreos, the cool screen edits, Hoseok’s stage presence, THE OVERALL ENERGY...DESERVES IT," a fan remarked.

"5/5 isn't enough, it's more like 10/5 because it's really out this world!!" another fan said.

"When legend has to step out alone people knows that legend is stepping. So Proud of You Jhope," another fan stated.

j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE headed for its North American leg

The HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour will follow the triumph of j-hope's three-day Seoul concerts. The tour will consist of stops in several cities across the United States, Asia, and beyond.

His concerts are scheduled in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, Los Angeles, Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, and Taipei.

The announced dates and venues of j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE are as follows:

North America:

Brooklyn, NY: Barclays Center — March 13-14, 2025

Barclays Center — March 13-14, 2025 Chicago, IL: Allstate Arena — March 17-18, 2025

Allstate Arena — March 17-18, 2025 Mexico City, MX: Palacio De Los Deportes — March 22-23, 2025

Palacio De Los Deportes — March 22-23, 2025 San Antonio, TX: Frost Bank Center — March 26-27, 2025

Frost Bank Center — March 26-27, 2025 Oakland, CA: Oakland Arena — March 31-April 1, 2025

Oakland Arena — March 31-April 1, 2025 Los Angeles, CA: BMO Stadium — April 4 and April 6, 2025

Asia:

Manila, Philippines: SM Mall of Asia Arena — April 12-13, 2025

SM Mall of Asia Arena — April 12-13, 2025 Saitama, Japan: Saitama Super Arena — April 19-20, 2025

Saitama Super Arena — April 19-20, 2025 Singapore: Singapore Indoor Stadium — April 26-27, 2025

Singapore Indoor Stadium — April 26-27, 2025 Jakarta, Indonesia: Indonesia Arena — May 3-4, 2025

Indonesia Arena — May 3-4, 2025 Bangkok, Thailand: Impact Arena — May 10-11, 2025

Impact Arena — May 10-11, 2025 Macau: Galaxy Arena — May 17-18, 2025

Galaxy Arena — May 17-18, 2025 Taipei, Taiwan: NTSU Arena — May 24-25, 2025

NTSU Arena — May 24-25, 2025 Osaka, Japan: Kyocera Dome Osaka — May 31 - June 1, 2025

Tickets for the Seoul shows were available exclusively on Interpark in three categories: General admission, general admission with meet-and-greet, and VIP packages. All three concerts were live-streamed with delayed viewing and without Video on Demand (VOD).

For the North American concerts, Ticketmaster is the official seller. A BTS presale for all fan club members kicked off on January 22, 2025, followed by public sales beginning on January 23, 2025.

Due to various wildfires taking place in Southern California, ticket sales for the Los Angeles shows were delayed. Presales went live on February 11, and general sales started on February 12, 2025. Added limited-view seating was opened on February 12 at Barclays Center, Allstate Arena, Frost Bank Center, and Oakland Arena, and no fan club membership was required for these purchases.

Furthermore, HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC opened the ticket lottery for fan club members of BTS to get seats for the Japan shows.

For this leg of the tour across the Philippines, Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangkok, presales for fan club members began on February 19, 2025. In Manila, SM Tickets is the official retailer, and presale began for Smart subscribers on February 20, 2025.

General sales began on February 21, 2025. For Singapore and Bangkok, presales began on February 20 and were open to the general public on February 21 with Ticketmaster SG and Thaiticketmajor, respectively. In Jakarta, tiket.com acted as the retailer, and presale started on February 20, 2025.

In other news, j-hope's Sweet Dream (feat. Miguel) will officially be released worldwide on March 7, 2025. Furthermore, j-hope enlisted in the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) on April 18, 2023, and was discharged on October 17, 2025.

During his 18-month mandatory tenure, BTS' j-hope earned the 'Special Warrior' title and received an early promotion to Sergeant before his discharge.

