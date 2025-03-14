"IT'S 7 FOREVER" — Fans react as BTS j-hope's "Mona Lisa" choreography features 6 backup dancers, mirroring the 7-member BTS lineup

On March 13, 2025, during the Hope On The Stage concert tour, BTS’s j-hope unveiled and performed a brand new song called Mona Lisa at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. During the performance, fans noticed six backup dancers who mirrored the seven-member line-up of BTS.

Fans became emotional seeing this and shared their thoughts on the social media platform X. One fan remarked that this shows the seven of them are united "forever."

"IT'S 7 FOREVER," commented a fan.

Similar fan reactions continued on X timelines, where one fan also pointed out that not only did the performances feature six backing dancers, but j-hope also added videos of the members performing in the background.

"THE 6 BACKUP DANCER AND INCLUDING HIS BROTHERS IN THE VIDEOS. Never fails to make me cry, during Hobi on his personal journey added his BTS members," remarked another fan.

"First of all there are 7 of them! It's always 7 so what if he has all the Tannies do this wid him at encore concert in Seoul after MS?!I'LL HAPPILY GO TO HEAVEN," reacted another fan.

"For sure, but probably they’re also so comfortable and used to dance in 7 that’s easier. And of course we love it and hope that they will able to dance in each other’s songs," wrote another fan on X.

More fan reactions read,

"Mona Lisa has 7 dancers, including Hobi. I'm just saying......." said another fan.

"I couldn't focus,I was thinking of the 7 on the stage& how the Mona Lisas on the screen had not one face but were ever changing & how they were made out to be ARMYs in the audience," another fan commented.

"Did anyone notice there are 6 dancers and Hobi is the main one…that’s it BTS is DEFINITELY performing this song…" another fan reacted.

Amidst all of this, a fan pointed out that even the other members have brought six backup dancers reminiscent of the seven members of BTS in their solo works, saying,

"it had to be 7 people, no matter what," said another fan on X.

More about BTS j-hope's new singles, Sweet Dreams (feat.Miguel) and Mona Lisa

j-hope delighted fans with Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) during his Hope on the Stage concert in Seoul by giving a surprise performance ahead of its release. He released the digital single on March 7, 2025.

According to BIGHIT music, as reported by the Korea Times, Sweet Dreams is a pop R&B track that explores the emotions of love. The song is described as a serenade expressing the desire to love and be loved, comparing the feeling to Sweet Dreams.

As of 9 am KST on March 8, 2025, the track climbed to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs charts in 79 regions worldwide, including the US, UK, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, and Brazil.

j-hope debuted his new single, Mona Lisa, on the first night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during the Hope On the Stage concert. Before the performance, he shared the inspiration behind the song and said,

"This song is just me expressing my love; simply put, you are my masterpiece. My own Mona Lisa."

j-hope is all set to perform at the Lollapalooza Berlin music festival on July 12 and 13, 2025, at Olympiastadion Berlin.

