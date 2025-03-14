"She's so sexy i'm obsessed?"- BTS' j-hope debuts upcoming single 'MONA LISA' at his NYC concert, lyrics leave internet in a frenzy

BTS’ j-hope took over social media, debuting an unreleased song on stage at the HOPE ON THE STAGE, New York concert. On March 13, 2025, j-hope held the first show of his New York concert, where he caught the fans by surprise by performing an unheard song titled MONA LISA.

Previously, on March 7, he dropped his solo single Sweet Dreams, which had a scene depicting the renowned portrait of the Mona Lisa. Before performing MONA LISA live, the idol said,

"“Mona Lisa” is a special surprise for you, a new track that will be out soon. This song is just me expressing my love. Simply put, you are my masterpiece, my own Mona Lisa."

This made fans believe that the Arson singer had been hinting at the song all this time. New York fans were elated to hear the song for the first time in person. However, what caught BTS fans' attention was the lyrics of the song, where j-hope made expressions of mature themes, sending the internet into a meltdown. Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about MONA LISA.

"She's so sexy i'm obsessed? Mona Lisa," a fan said.

"'you are my own MONA LISA ' ..... IM LEVITATING BRO IM NOT EVEN KIDDING IM IN THE 9TH CLOUD ...NO ONE HAS DONE OR SAID SOMETHING TO ME LIKE THAT BEFORE . . OH HOBI," a fan added.

""you are my masterpiece, my own mona lisa" GOT ME WEAK IN THE KNEES BECAUSE THAT'S SOOO CUTE," a netizen mentioned.

BTS fans were already hooked on the song and are waiting for it to be officially released.

"Addicted... I want this released ASAP...No wonder in Sweet Dreams MV Monalisa was highlighted so much... he literally dropped the hint for next song...," a user stated.

"WHEN I TELL YALL I WAS GAGGED LIKE IVE NEVER BEEN GAGGED BEFORE I FUCKING MEAN IT MY JAW WAS ON THE FLOOOOOR THE WORLD STOOD STILL," a fan wrote.

"What will you leak? He is leaking his own songs on stage to his family! OKHJ SO WHO IS YOUR "MONA LISA" ? aha?," a fan reacted.

BTS’ j-hope prepares for 2 music releases, HOPE ON THE STAGE tour, the Tonight Show appearance, and more

On March 11, 2025, BTS’ j-hope started Weverse live streaming as he missed his fans and wanted to catch up with them. The MORE singer excited the fans with exciting news about his upcoming music; he revealed that he will be releasing two more songs apart from his recently released track Sweet Dreams.

j-hope began the HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour with three shows in Seoul and kickstarted the American leg of the show with the first show in Brooklyn, New York, on March 13, 2025.

The BTS rapper unveiled his upcoming song titled MONA LISA through a live performance, garnering loud cheers from the audience. However, the release date of MONA LISA is yet to be announced by his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC. j-hope will hold a second show in Brooklyn on March 14 and then will hold concerts in Chicago, Mexico City, Oakland, San Antonio, and Los Angeles for the American leg.

In other news, j-hope appeared on the popular American talk show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ and performed his latest single, Sweet Dreams, featuring Miguel on the show.

