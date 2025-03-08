HYBE LABELS receives criticism from BTS' j-hope's Sweet Dreams music video for allegedly using AI generatives. On March 7, 2-25, j-hope dropped his solo single Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel alongside an official music video. The song received appreciation from several fans; however, some noticed the music video credits, which had an AI artist credited for the visuals.

Notably, RM, the leader of the septet, opposed the use of artificial intelligence-generated content in his song All Day, featuring Epik High's Tablo (2022). Furthermore, Jungkook has also voiced his thoughts against AI usage.

The AI usage concerned many fans because it goes against BTS' artistic values, so they expressed their disappointment on X. Fans highlighted how BTS members have shown their distaste for AI and denounced HYBE LABELS and BIGHIT MUSIC for allegedly using the same.

"HYBE using ai even after their artist have expressed multiple times their distaste for it?? man f*ckkkkk. namjoon come back i think they need a powerpoint refresher," a fan said.

Fans criticize HYBE for using AI in BTS' j-hope's Sweet Dreams MV (Images via X/@prttyjiminrkive)

"Was namjoon dissing ai on his song not enough? who told that company that using it on the mv was a good idea," a fan added.

"I can't even imagine the amount of money they gave a person to write prompts into a f*cking machine oh my god," a user wrote.

They continued to showcase disapproval over the alleged usage of AI in j-hope's Sweet Dreams music video.

"I havent had the time to watch the mv but im not even surprised theres ai in it cause that f"cking company will keep pushing anything cause yall cant take a stance against literally anything," a user commented.

"Greedy goofy ahh company they are quick to take down concert links but have no problem employing a whole "ai artist" when the boys themselves are against it dont piss me OFF," another user commented.

"The way you can actually tell by just looking at the MV that it is AI. i recognised it all on my first watch. absolutely soulless. AI will never replace artists, no matter how they credit it. all this does is ruin the quality of the video in my eyes," a netizen stated.

Fans also expressed their frustration over j-hope's collaboration with producer Johnny Goldstein on Sweet Dreams, as he is reported to have served in the Israeli military and is a supporter of Zionism. This is because a large number of BTS fans have urged HYBE LABELS to divest from Zionism following Israel's reported attacks on Palestine.

"Why r there so many instances of this behavior?? Every other song needs to have a zionist??" a fan said.

"The song is lovely, but :( this man is a former iof soIdier and current supporter of a far-right pro-isrl community :( hybe, is2g, you will pay for connecting the boys to z!onists and ai artists (when the boys have expressed discomfort and dislike re: ai 'art')," a user added.

"There's no point censoring his name...Johnny Goldstein is on 'Sweet Dreams' credits. Kpop labels, including @HYBEOFFICIALtwt love working with this Zionist to produce music. #하이브는시오니스트를퇴출하라 #HYBEDivestFromZionism," a fan mentioned.

BTS' j-hope opens up about the concept of the Sweet Dreams music video in a recent interview

On March 7, 2025, Rolling Stone released an interview with J-Hope where he opened up about the process of the making of his latest single, Sweet Dreams, featuring Miguel. The BTS member stated that he wished to showcase the growing feeling of love through the music video.

"In the video, you can see the house expanding as the feeling of love grows. I also wanted to create a mysteriously alluring ambience. With the floating house following me as I walk, love becomes part of my reality and influences the world around me."

With the Sweet Dreams MV helmed by director Shin Ji-hoon, j-hope wanted to represent the emotions that come along with love in an instinctive style with the help of enthusiastic imagery. Meanwhile, the same day, he held a special event titled Sweet Dreamland for 613 lucky fans to commemorate the launch of his new song in Seoul.

BTS' j-hope is set to perform in Brooklyn, New York, on March 13, 2025, marking the first show in North America as part of his solo tour HOPE ON THE STAGE.

