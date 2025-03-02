“This is the stage. This is my safety zone”- BTS' j-hope reveals meaning behind red box he carried during HOPE ON THE STAGE shows amid viral theories

During his HOPE ON THE STAGE concerts in Seoul, BTS’ j-hope left fans intrigued as he was seen holding a small red box at a key moment in the show. As the three-night event wrapped up on March 2, 2025, ARMYs (BTS' fanbase) had already started forming theories about its significance.

Ad

Some speculated it was a reference to Pandora’s Box, possibly hinting at an upcoming album, while others believed it symbolized a deeper part of his artistic journey.

At the concert's end, j-hope finally revealed the meaning behind the red box. He shared that the box represents a part of the stage. He further expressed that it symbolizes his “safety zone,” referring to the stage as a space where he feels most at home. He stated:

Ad

Trending

"Everyone, this is the stage. This is my safety zone."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many believed that he referenced his song Safety Zone from Jack in the Box, where he reflects on his search for a place of comfort and belonging. The show’s storyline also hinted at this idea, with visual interludes showing j-hope navigating different stages of his artistic journey.

HOPE ON THE STAGE: Fan theories behind BTS' j-hope’s performance concept

Throughout the concert, many recurring themes can be noticed that seem to represent different sides of j-hope’s identity. The opening sequences showed him lost in a maze, trapped in a space filled with memories of his career.

Ad

The transitions between songs highlighted his evolution—from his fierce Jack in the Box persona to reconnecting with his roots as a street dancer and, ultimately, embracing his role as an artist.

One of the striking moments was when he lifted the red box during a pre-recorded VCR. The camera angle made it look like the box contained an infinite stage, symbolizing endless possibilities.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was interpreted as the idol acknowledging all parts of himself—whether as a BTS member, a solo artist, or a street dancer—and how they all come together in his safe space: the stage.

The fan theories also connected the red box to the concept of Pandora’s Box, a Greek myth about curiosity leading to the release of chaos, leaving only hope inside. Many speculated that the box represents his personal and artistic struggles, as well as his journey toward embracing himself fully.

Ad

His song Safety Zone from Jack in the Box also adds to this interpretation. The lyrics express his longing for a place where he feels safe:

"Where’s my safe zone? Left, right, go straight? What’s my safe zone? Here, there, or X?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the Seoul concerts, j-hope will continue his world tour, performing in major cities across North America and Asia. With each show, fans eagerly anticipate more insights into the deeper meanings behind his performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback