"It’s both exciting and fun"– BTS’ j-hope’ opens up about his nerves, excitement, and love for fans before ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ world tour

On February 28, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC released an interview with BTS’ j-hope via MK Sports, just before his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour began.

Ad

He shared his excitement and nerves about performing solo. The tour kicks off with three concerts in Seoul from February 28 to March 2 at the KSPO DOME, with all shows available for live streaming on Weverse.

j-hope shared that stepping onto the stage alone feels thrilling, but he also carries a sense of responsibility. He described each performance as valuable and promised to bring his sincerity to fans everywhere. As translated by an X user, @j94shope, he stated,

Ad

Trending

“Taking on a world tour as a solo artist holds great meaning for me. It’s both exciting and fun, but at the same time, I feel a sense of responsibility and nervousness. That makes every performance even more precious, and I’m determined to show my genuine self to fans all around the world.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the lead dancer of BTS, j-hope has always been known for his stage presence. He assured fans that they could expect diverse performances showcasing different sides of him, true to the concert’s name.

BTS' j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE tour and his thoughts on performing

Following the Seoul concerts, the Arson rapper will take HOPE ON THE STAGE to 15 cities across the globe. The tour will have a total of 31 shows in locations including Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and Osaka.

Ad

Furthermore, his upcoming performance at Lollapalooza Berlin in July 2025 has also garnered attention. This will be his return to the festival stage after making history at the 2022 Hobipalooza.

Expand Tweet

Ad

j-hope also spoke about how this tour is important in his journey as a solo artist. He shared that even if the experience is exciting, he also feels a sense of nervousness, as it is his first time touring without his BTS bandmates. He expressed that he wants to give his best and show everything he has prepared.

Towards the end of the interview, j-hope also left a message for his fans, thanking them for their patience and support. He acknowledged that they were the true stars of this concert and expressed his gratitude for those attending both in-person and online. He said:

Ad

“I will do my best to show how hard I’ve worked for those who have supported me for a long time. The true stars of this concert are all of you joining me both online and offline. I’m deeply grateful for your patience, and I really wanted to express my love.”

A special moment in the tour will be the premiere of j-hope's new song Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) during the Seoul concert, ahead of its official release on March 7. Fans are highly anticipating this performance, adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the rest of BTS, RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook set to complete their military service in June 2025, the year is expected to be filled with both solo and group projects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback