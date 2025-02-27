“HOBI WORKING OUT?” — Fans thrilled as ‘I Live Alone’ drops preview for BTS’ j-hope’s upcoming episode, revealing his temporary LA home

On February 27, 2025, an exclusive preview of MBC's hit reality show, I Live Alone, offered fans their first look at j-hope's life. The sneak peek showcased j-hope in his LA mansion, working on his music.

Snapshots of the Grammy-nominated rapper working out and doing ordinary things provided a relatable and humble side of the artist beyond his stage persona. The On The Street rapper said,

"I came to LA to work on an important single album. Even before I was discharged from the military, it was one of the plans I've been thinking about."

This is the first time that j-hope is appearing on a variety show other than BTS' Run BTS! and Kim Seok-jin's solo show, RUN JIN, since finishing his military service in October 2024.

For those unversed, I Live Alone is famous for being unscripted, allowing celebrities to show their true selves. The show follows celebrities as they go about their daily lives, giving fans a glimpse of their more relatable sides.

Meanwhile, fans were excited to see the BTS idol working out and doing household chores at home. One fan wrote on X:

"OMG HOBI WORKING OUT?!?!!!"

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see the BTS rapper exercising, as he is different from Namjoon or Jungkook, who prefer working out.

"Now who the hell is this? Hobi? Or Jay or Hoseok?" a fan wrote.

"Why is this on my tl with zero warning i’m shock," another fan wrote.

"Idk i think he shouldnt be living alone," another fan joked.

More such similar reactions flooded X:

"I JUST WOKE UP????? HELLOOOO" a fan reacted.

"JUNG HOSEOK. I AM NOT YOUR STRONGEST SOLDIER," another fan wrote.

"This basically translates to “im single”," another fan added.

BTS' j-hope announces Sweet Dreams amidst upcoming solo world tour

BTS's j-hope is set to release his new single, Sweet Dreams, featuring American R&B artist Miguel. The track is scheduled to drop on March 7, 2025, at 2 pm KST, coinciding with the start of his "Hope on the Stage" solo world tour. This collaboration with Miguel, known for his soulful voice and hits like Adorn, has generated significant excitement among fans and music enthusiasts alike.

The single will make its live debut during j-hope's three-night residency at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025. These performances mark the beginning of the "Hope on the Stage" world tour, the idol's first solo concert series since completing his mandatory military service in October 2024.

Here are the dates for j-hope's upcoming concerts:

Seoul, South Korea:

February 28, 2025 – KSPO Dome

March 1, 2025 – KSPO Dome

March 2, 2025 – KSPO Dome

United States:

March 13, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

March 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

March 22, 2025 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes

March 26, 2025 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

March 31, 2025 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

April 4, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

Asia:

April 12, 2025 – Manila, Philippines – SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – Manila, Philippines – SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 19, 5 – Saitama, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

April 26, 2025 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 3, 2025 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 10, 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena

May 17, 2025 – Macau, China – Galaxy Arena, COTAI

May 18, 2025 – Macau, China – Galaxy Arena, COTAI

May 24, 2025 – Taipei, Taiwan – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 – Taipei, Taiwan – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 31, 2025 – Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

June 1, 2025 – Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Sweet Dreams follows j-hope's previous solo projects, including his debut studio album Jack in the Box, released in July 2022, and the EP Hope on the Street Vol. 1 from March 2024.

