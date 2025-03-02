“The love and respect they have for each other is so wonderful”- Fans emotional over BTS’ j-hope’s heartwarming nod to Jin attending his Seoul concert

On March 2, 2025, BTS' Jin made a surprise appearance at j-hope's solo concert, HOPE ON THE STAGE, in Seoul's KSPO Dome. Fans spotted Jin entering the venue, which Hobi later confirmed, saying:

“I had to mention Jin! I was just so focused on the performance, so... I forgot to mention him. Jin Where are you? Where is he?” Our worldwide handsome Seokjin Kim. It feels different to have our members cheering for us.”

The moment sent ARMYs into a frenzy, with one X user writing:

“The love and respect they have for each other is so wonderful."

j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour opened with three shows in Seoul on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025. These were his first solo concerts. Fans saw Jin in the crowd and shared photos and videos online.

His appearance quickly went viral. Soon, many reacted to the moment, commenting on BTS' "support" for each other.

"This is like if a princess went to support his boyfriend (im having the best day ever just watching their happiness from afar)," a fan remarked.

"It truly feels new to him as he used to be in the audience with Seokjin supporting Yoongi during D-Day! Now he's the one performing and being supported," a user shared.

"Two members meet and I was shedding tears, I bet on June 10th, I’ll be bawling my eyes out!," another person said.

Some noted how BTS feels like family, while others pointed out Jin’s managers laughing as they noticed he was feeling shy.

"When family comes to support you," a viewer noted.

"His managers and jonathan was laughing and smiling at him. They felt how jin was so shy for having too much attention. His introvert self was kicking in," a fan mentioned.

"The way Hobi says Jin it gets me every time," another netizen added.

Suga, Jungkook, and other BTS members' parents were seen at j-hope's Seoul concert

The second night of HOPE ON THE STAGE brought a moment that caught fans’ attention. A viral video showed that the parents of several BTS members were in the audience, seated together and cheering for j-hope.

Among those spotted were reportedly the parents of Suga, RM, and Jin, as well as Jungkook’s father. BIGHIT Music announced j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour on January 10, 2025.

BTS' j-hope (Image via Instagram/@uarmyhope)

The tour will continue in the U.S. with stops in Mexico City, San Antonio, Chicago, Brooklyn, Oakland, and Los Angeles. After the U.S. leg, j-hope will perform in Asia, visiting Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and Osaka.

In other news, BTS' j-hope's daily life was featured in episode 585 of I Live Alone. It aired on February 28 at 11:10 pm (KST) on YouTube and Viki. The show, hosted by Kian84, highlights celebrities' lives, focusing on the Chicken Noodle Soup singer this time.

The episode showcases his LA mansion, featuring a glass door, a giant pool, and scenic greenery.

He is seen relaxing, interacting with a toy, and sharing that he’s working on a solo album. He moved to LA after his military discharge in October 2024.

