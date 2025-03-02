“SUPPORTIVE BROTHER” — Fans react as BTS’ Jin cheers on j-hope at ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ day 3 concert in Seoul

BTS' Jin attended the third night of j-hope's 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' concert at Seoul's KSPO Dome on March 2, 2025. The news was confirmed by j-hope via his Weverse livestream channel.

Having completed his military service in June 2024, Jin made his first personal public appearance for a BTS-related event at j-hope's ongoing solo concert. This got an enthusiastic reception from the audience as they praised the members' camaraderie.

Furthermore, Jin was captured on the big screen during the concert as he cheered for his bandmate and screamed "saranghae," which means "I love you". He said:

"j-hope, I love you! I love you, j-hope!"

j-hope's 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' world tour commenced with a three-night stint at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025. These concerts marked his return to the stage following his military discharge in October 2024.

Meanwhile, fans were thrilled to see Jin attend the ARSON rapper's maiden solo concert as other BTS members are serving in the military. One fan wrote on X:

"SUPPORTIVE BROTHER"

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media buzzed with joy as they highlighted how Jin was seen holding two ARMY Bombs (BTS lightsticks) and cheering for his bandmate.

"Oh my God jin is here at hobi's concert," a fan wrote.

"JIN ENJOYED THE CONCERT AND SING ALONG WITH ARMY," another fan wrote.

"LOOK AT HIM JIN ENJOY THE SHOW & HOLDING ARMY BOMB," another fan added.

More comments on X read:

"JIN IS AT THE VENUE TO SUPPORT HOBI, MY 2SEOK HEART," a fan shared.

"JIN IS THERE. SUPPORTING JHOPE IN HIS LAS CONCERT IN SEOUL.." another fan commented.

"OMFGGGG IT'S REAAAAL!!! JIN IS THEREEEEE AAAAHHHH FINALLY, HE CAME TO CHEER OUR HOBI," another fan added.

BTS' j-hope's 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' world tour: Itinerary, venues, and more

On January 9, 2025, j-hope officially declared his debut world tour, 'j-hope's 'HOPE ON THE STAGE'. He also announced his upcoming single, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel), scheduled for March 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, for his Seoul concert, j-hope's setlist included tracks like Hangsang, Bapsae, Chicken Noodle Soup, ARSON, and more.

Among other prominent venues, he will perform at New York's Barclays Center on March 13 and 14, Chicago's Allstate Arena on March 17 and 18, and Los Angeles' BMO Stadium on April 4 and 6.

With this, he will become the first Korean/K-pop solo act and the first BTS member to headline the BMO Stadium, which has over 22,000 seats.

Here are the dates of his upcoming shows, which are also available on BTS' official Instagram bio and BIGHIT MUSIC's website:

Brooklyn, New York, USA:

March 13, 2025 – Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Barclays Center

Chicago, Illinois, USA:

March 17, 2025 – Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Allstate Arena

Mexico City, Mexico:

March 22, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

San Antonio, Texas, USA:

March 26, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

Oakland, California, USA:

March 31, 2025 – Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland Arena

Los Angeles, California, USA:

April 4, 2025 – BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium

Manila, Philippines:

April 12, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena

Saitama, Japan:

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

Singapore:

April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia:

May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

Bangkok, Thailand:

May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena

Macau, China:

May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena

Taipei, Taiwan:

May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

Osaka, Japan:

May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

On July 15, 2022, the artist released his debut solo album, Jack in the Box. While serving in military service, he dropped the EP Hope on the Street Vol. 1, paired with a six-part documentary series, in March 2024.

The tour marked his first endeavor as an artist after he was officially discharged from the military on October 17, 2024

