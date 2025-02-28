"A GREAT SONG TO PERFORM LIVE" — Fans in frenzy as BTS' j-hope performs 'Hangsang' for the first time at his HOPE ON THE STAGE Seoul concert

BTS' j-hope delivered his first solo concert, HOPE ON THE STAGE, at Seoul's KSPO Dome on February 28, 2025. One of the evening's biggest highlights was his inaugural live rendition of Hangsang, a track from his 2018 mixtape, Hope World.

Released on March 2, 2018, Hansang is the fifth track on j-hope's debut mixtape, Hope World. The song features Supreme Boi, a frequent collaborator and producer within HYBE. In Korean, Hangsang translates to "always," reflecting themes of unwavering dedication toward friends, dreams, and ambition.

Meanwhile, the inclusion of Hangsang was a delightful surprise for fans, marking the first time the song was performed live since its release seven years prior. Social media platforms buzzed with fan reactions following the concert. One fan tweeted,

"THIS SONG I SWEAR ITS A GREAT SONG TO PERFORM LIVE."

Many expressed their exhilaration at witnessing the live debut of the song for the first time ever since its release in 2018.

"HANGSANG IN THE SETLIST OMGGGGGGGGGGGG," a fan wrote.

"HANGSANG IS MY JAMMM STOPP," another fan added.

"That body roll on "HANGSANG" !? And ARMY you are so loud i love it!!!" another fan said.

Others echoed similar excitement as the video clips from the concert went viral online.

"Ohm nygoddd this is SO HOT," a fan commented.

"Of course It’s not a Jhope concert if we didn’t get hangsang," another fan shared.

"Performing 1verse, base line and hangsang back to back is insane work j-hope," another fan stated.

BTS' j-hope's Hangsang, world tour, upcoming song, and more

The creation of Hope World began with j-hope first hinting at the mixtape in October 2016 during an interview in the Wings Concept Book. By April 2017, he confirmed that the mixtape was in progress, aiming for a release later that year.

However, it wasn't until February 28, 2018, that he officially announced the release date, with the mixtape dropping on March 2, 2018. This project allowed him to delve into his personal experiences and artistic influences, with Hangsang reflecting his journey within the music industry.

Presently, HOPE ON THE STAGE is a pivotal moment in j-hope's career. This concert commemorated all his past works and hinted at upcoming projects. Following its commencement in Seoul on February 28, 2025, this tour will proceed to various cities, including major performances across North America.

Furthermore, j-hope's scheduled performance at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles in April 2025 will make him the first Korean soloist to headline a stadium show.

Here are the dates of his upcoming shows across 15 cities:

Seoul, South Korea:

February 28, 2025 – KSPO Dome

March 1, 2025 – KSPO Dome

March 2, 2025 – KSPO Dome

Brooklyn, New York, USA:

March 13, 2025 – Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Barclays Center

Chicago, Illinois, USA:

March 17, 2025 – Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Allstate Arena

Mexico City, Mexico:

March 22, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

March 23, 2025 – Palacio de los Deportes

San Antonio, Texas, USA:

March 26, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – Frost Bank Center

Oakland, California, USA:

March 31, 2025 – Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland Arena

Los Angeles, California, USA:

April 4, 2025 – BMO Stadium

April 6, 2025 – BMO Stadium

Manila, Philippines:

April 12, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – Mall of Asia Arena

Saitama, Japan:

April 19, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena

Singapore:

April 26, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jakarta, Indonesia:

May 3, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 – Indonesia Arena, GBK

Bangkok, Thailand:

May 10, 2025 – Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 – Impact Arena

Macau, China:

May 17, 2025 – Galaxy Arena, COTAI

May 18, 2025 – Galaxy Arena, COTAI

Taipei, Taiwan:

May 24, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 – NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

Osaka, Japan:

May 31, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

June 1, 2025 – Kyocera Dome

His upcoming song, Sweet Dreams, with American singer Miguel (born Miguel Jontel Pimentel), will be dropped on March 7, 2025.

Fans can get tickets to HOPE ON THE STAGE shows via Ticketmaster and LIVE Nation.

