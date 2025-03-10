"It's interesting but I'm weary" – ARMY divided over BTS fandom documentary, ‘Forever We Are Young’ set to premiere at 2025 SXSW Film Festival

On March 10, 2025, Deadline reported that Forever We Are Young, a documentary focused on BTS' fandom, ARMY, will have its world premiere at the 2025 South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival. Directed by Patty Ahn and Grace Lee, the film has been selected for the ‘24 Beats Per Second’ category, which highlights impactful music-related films.

The documentary explores ARMY’s journey from an enthusiastic fan base to a global cultural movement, shaping conversations around music, activism, and social change. According to the official SXSW schedule, the film will first be screened at the Paramount Theater on March 10, 2025.

A second screening will follow at the ZACH Theater on March 11, 2025. Notably, Lost!, a film featuring the group's leader, RM, is also set to premiere on the big screen.

As soon as the news broke, fans took to social media to share their mixed reactions. While many expressed excitement over the documentary’s premiere, others remained skeptical. They stated that neither BTS members nor their label, HYBE, had made any official statement about it. An X user, @JKRoundieAgenda, wrote:

"Hmmm, it's interesting but I'm weary because I am not sure what narrative they are pushing."

ARMYs viewed it as an acknowledgment of the fandom’s influence, while some joked about being famous.

"Not us being famous enough to get our own documentary, I see why everyone’s mad," an X user wrote.

"Damn, fandom so impactful we got our own documentary," a fan remarked.

"Fandom too powerful we even got our own docu and stand in the same festival as our fave. Tannies must be so proud of us," a netizen added.

Meanwhile, some netizens raised concerns about how the documentary would portray their community.

"We have to be careful. Do not hype it until we knw wat it's abt..we have been burned too many times," a fan commented.

"I’ll be side eyeing this until it comes out… please don’t hype it up until we’ve seen what it’s about. If you want to celebrate BTS at SXSW, RM’s Lost! is in competition for the music video!," another person added.

"oh?... I...am apprehensive about this," an X user wrote.

"If it's not from BigHit, No, I am not convinced," another fan mentioned.

All we know about BTS fandom documentary as the creators discuss ahead of the release

According to Chosun Biz, the directors of Forever We Are Young describe the documentary as an in-depth look at ARMY’s impact beyond just supporting BTS. Co-director Patty Ahn, a professor at the University of California, San Diego, explained that ARMY is unlike any other fandom, as it is built on values of self-love, community, and activism.

The directors emphasized how BTS’ music inspires fans to create meaningful projects, whether through dance, charity work, or digital campaigns. Patty Ahn stated:

"BTS delivered the messages of Loving yourself, Valuing friendship, Speaking your truth through their music, and ARMY created a new fandom culture rooted in consideration, community, humor, and joy. This cultural phenomenon has not existed before. ARMY has changed our thinking about culture."

Grace Lee, an award-winning filmmaker, highlighted ARMY’s diversity, noting that the fandom spans different generations, nationalities, and backgrounds. The documentary follows fans from Seoul to Los Angeles, Texas, and Mexico City, capturing their dedication to BTS and their unique way of engaging with the group’s music.

As the SXSW premiere approaches, fans continue to debate the documentary's significance.

